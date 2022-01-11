Bob Saget net worth: Late comedian made a fortune over 40-year career

Bob Saget amassed a fortune in his 40-year career. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bob Saget’s death has shocked comedy fans and as his friends, family, and fans mourn the sudden loss and enormous loss, many can’t help but wonder about the legacy that he left behind.

Saget was a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning more than 40 years. He was a multi-hyphenate, with credits for acting, directing, producing, and editing. While Saget was best known for his time on Full House and its spinoff, Fuller House, he also made his mark with the industry-changing America’s Funniest Home Videos, guest spots on shows like Shameless, The Good Cop, and Entourage.

At the time of his death, Saget was on a new comedy tour and even remarked that he was “highly addicted again” to performing live onstage in a tweet he shared following his final performance. He is, and always will be, a comedy legend.

Considering his lengthy career in the entertainment industry, as well as several long-running roles in family-friendly shows like Full House, America’s Funniest Videos and his role as the narrator on How I Met Your Mother, it should surprise absolutely no one that Bob Saget’s net worth was quite large at the time of his death.

Bob Saget’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bob Saget’s lengthy career earned him a net worth of $50 million.

Saget got his start as a stand-up comedian in the ’80s and, despite his squeaky clean role as Danny Tanner on Full House, was actually known as a very risque and even sometimes raunchy comedian.

He appeared on all 192 episodes of Full House and then moved on to appear in the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, too. He also hosted the first 8 seasons of AFV, racking up 191 episodes of that series.

While much of Saget’s income for his various entertainment industry projects was not made public, his vast catalog of roles, both in front of the camera and behind it, have afforded him and his family a very nice comfortable life.

Who are Bob Saget’s wife and kids

After learning of Bob Saget’s untimely death, there is renewed interest in his personal life, as fans are curious to know about his wife and kids.

In 2018, Saget married blogger and TV host Kelly Rizzo. According to PEOPLE, the pair met back in 2015 through a mutual friend and hit it off because they had a similar sense of humor. In 2017, Saget revealed that he and Rizzo were engaged and they got married a year later.

Saget has three adult daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, who he was married to from 1982 to 1997.