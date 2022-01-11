Bob Saget’s cause of death under investigation, drugs or foul play ruled out

Actor Bob Saget died unexpectedly after performing a stand-up comedy show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bob Saget’s cause of death remains unknown; however, drugs and foul play have both been ruled out of the investigation.

Saget was found dead at age 65 in his hotel room in Orange County, Florida. On Monday, an autopsy was performed on Saget as part of the investigation into his death.

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany told CNN, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.

His cause of death is still under investigation, and it may take up to three months for studies to be complete. However, details have emerged about the Full House star’s last moments.

Less than 24 hours before his death, Saget wrote about performing a 2-hour show in the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Jacksonville.

The late comic wrote: “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” noting how he was “loving every moment of it.

The 65-year-old comedian felt good enough to schedule several other shows this month, making his death unexpected and shocking.

Bob Saget found lying with hand on his chest

The Full House star was reportedly found by a Ritz-Carlton Hotel security staffer who was sent to his room after his family couldn’t get hold of the star.

TMZ claims to have obtained documents from deputies who found Saget lying face-up on the hotel bed with his left arm across his chest.

The hotel security staffer said the actor was “cold to the touch” when he was checked for signs of life.

Saget was pronounced dead on the scene, and the lights in his hotel room were reportedly off.

According to the TMZ report, Bob Saget went into the hotel room less than two hours after his last social media post. The post was a selfie from the stage following his performance at 12:42 Am — he entered his room at 2:17, according to the publication.

Several social media sleuths have inferred that Saget’s cause of death was a heart attack, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Celebrities remember Bob Saget

Affectionately known as America’s Dad, Bob Saget’s death has led to an outpouring of grief. While he is known for his talent by fans, several celebrities who knew the late comedian say he was an incredibly kind and genuine person.

RIP to America’s dad, Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/MJOxq6IyEJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2022

Jim Carrey paid tribute to Saget by sharing a throwback photo of the pair.

“Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^}”

Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^} pic.twitter.com/QVSITsfaVj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 10, 2022

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried revealed he spoke to Saget a few days before his death.

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Stand-up comedian Rob Snieder paid tribute to the late funny man, noting the reoccurring credit to Saget’s character.

Nice guys DO finish first. Beyond his considerable talents, Bob Saget was a kind and gentle presence that always made every one in the room feel at ease. A sweeter man there never was. And a wicked sense of humor that would make you howl with laughter.

God bless you, Bob pic.twitter.com/eUgXP1i1kl — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters.