Bob Saget’s best TV shows and movies to watch right now

Bob Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, yesterday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Everyone is still reeling from the news that broke last night that Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room yesterday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The news comes as a surprise and shock to all. Saget, 65, had been in the area performing at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, just the day before his death.

“Okay. I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville,” he captioned. “Happened last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every minute of it.”

This only makes the news of his passing harder to comprehend.

Luckily, Bob Saget left us with a wealth of shows, movies, and specials showcasing his comedic talent over the years.

Here’s the best Bob Saget shows and movies to watch.

Saget was one of America’s favorite sitcom dads

Saget, of course, will always be remembered as the neat freak widowed dad and talk show host Danny Tanner on the hit ABC show Full House from 1987 to 1995.

Danny Tanner quickly won us all over from the get-go as he tried to come to grips with his wife’s unexpected death while raising his three young daughters. He quickly enlisted the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (played by John Stamos) and affable pal Joey (played by Dave Coulier) to move in with him and help raise the girls in his home in San Francisco.

The show was a beloved favorite as part of the quintessential era of TGIF (“Thank God it’s Friday”), which premiered on ABC in 1989, along with other family-based sitcoms such as Step by Step, Perfect Strangers, and Boy Meets World.

Although the hit show wrapped up in 1995, Saget wasn’t done with being the lovable dad just yet: He would make appearances on Netflix’s Fuller House, which ran for five seasons.

Full House wasn’t the only ABC smash hit for Bob

Full House wasn’t the only success Bob had on his hands at the network around this time: He also was the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Once a week, viewers would tune in for some laughs and to see Bob sharing the latest in hilarious clips of accidental mishaps, bloopers, and other homemade videotape blunders, which were submitted by viewers. The studio audience would then vote for the funniest videos of the week (selected by the show’s producers), with the winner receiving cash and prizes.

In addition to his shows on ABC, Saget also was the narrator on the CBS hit show How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014. He was the voice of Ted Mosby, relaying to his children the story of how he and their mother met and fell in love.

Other notable roles

While we will always probably think of Danny Tanner and silly home videos when we think of Bob Saget, it’s worth noting he had several great films, too.

He directed the 1998 comedy Dirty Work, starring Norm Macdonald, Chris Farley, Jack Warden, and Traylor Howard.

In 2005, he lent his voice to the DreamWorks comedy Madagascar with David Schwimmer, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, and many others.

Two years later, in 2007, Saget wrote and directed a mockumentary called Farce of the Penguins, based off the 2005 nature documentary March of the Penguins. The parody was narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and included the vocal talents of many other actors, including Christina Applegate, Tracy Morgan, Mo’Nique, and some of Saget’s coworkers from Full House. Saget played Carl, one of the penguins.

Comedy specials you can stream

While he played the wholesome dad on Full House, Bob Saget was known for having quite a raunchy set of humor, which was evidenced in various comedy specials such as Zero to Sixty, That Ain’t Right, and That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, which earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album in 2014.

Zero to Sixty and That Ain’t Right are available to stream on Amazon Prime. That’s What I’m Talkin’ About is available to stream at HBO Max, along with Dirty Work.

Those with Netflix can enjoy the 2008 Comedy Central special Roast of Bob Saget, with fellow comedians Cloris Leachman, Gilbert Gottfried, and Jon Lovitz.

Fans and colleagues continue to react to the news of Bob’s death

As everyone still processes this unexpected passing, both fans and fellow celebrities take to social media to mourn Bob.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s eldest daughter, DJ, in the show, chose to share the following:

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters.