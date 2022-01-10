Was Bob Saget married? Here’s what to know about late Fuller House star’s love life and family

Comedian Bob Saget’s sudden death sent shockwaves through Hollywood as fans mourn his death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Bob Saget’s sudden death at 65 left fans, friends, and his family shocked and saddened.

The late comedian’s family, including his wife and three children, has broken their silence following his death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us, and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement reads.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” the statement concludes.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday following a performance in Ponte Vedra on Saturday night.

Bob Saget has three children from his first marriage

Saget was married to Sherri Kramer, a former attorney, and they share three daughters: Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29.

They divorced in 1997 after 15 years of marriage, but the comedian was proud of the family he created.

The late comedian called his daughters his most significant accomplishment, according to Bustle in an interview with Parade:

“The best thing I’ve done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters… If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved.”

The late comedian was very proud of his daughters, frequently giving them shout outs on his Instagram.

How Bob Saget met his wife, Kelly Rizzo

After being a single dad for about 20 years, Saget found love again when he met Kelly Rizzo.

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old is a journalist and founder of Eat Travel Rock productions said they met after the Full House star slid in her DMs.

“I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” Kelly said in a TikTok video according to the publication. “So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.'”

Bob Saget happy to be back on stage in last social media post

In his last social media post less than 24 hours before his death, the Full House star wrote about his enthusiasm for returning to live comedy with the following:

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he wrote on Instagram before concluding: “And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit. Peace out. ✌️”

Bob Saget is survived by his three children and wife, Kelly Rizzo.