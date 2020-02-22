Get ready for a Full House reunion with John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier at Fan Expo Dallas 2020

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Full House fans have an opportunity to get up close and personal with Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos next month at Fan Expo Dallas.

The annual Fan Expo Dallas is packed this year with celebrities that will thrill just about any pop culture fan.

However, those fans who grew up watching Full House, and even more recently Fuller House, will be delighted to know that Danny Tanner, Joey Gladstone, and Uncle Jesse Katsopolis are all slated to appear.

How to get up close with the men of Full House

Those looking to get some time in with Bob Saget, Dave Coulier or John Stamos are in luck.

All three will be at Fan Expo Dallas in person on Saturday, where they will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs.

At the event, fans of the Full House men can sign up to take a photo with each of them. The photos will be printed on 8×10 glossy paper, worthy of a frame.

When is Fan Expo Dallas 2020 and how to get tickets

The Fan Expo Dallas 2020 will be held from March 27-29 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Tickets can be purchased for the event now with special early bird pricing until March 13.

There’s something for every budget when it comes to Fan Expo Dallas, with single-day tickets running as low as $25 each for Friday and $50 for Saturday with early bird pricing. 3-day packages are also available for as little as $90.

There’s also an extremely limited VIP Package for $449 that includes early bird access to the show floor, limited edition and exclusive items such as a t-shirt, lanyard, a collectible and more.

The VIP Package also includes a special VIP entrance and lounge area plus a whole lot more.

Who else will be at Fan Expo Dallas?

In addition to Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos, Fan Expo Dallas is jam-packed with big stars including Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd, who played the four Hobbits in Lord of the Rings.

Also on hand will be Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy and Rose McGowan from the Scream cast.

Plus, Alicia Silverstone, Dave Bautista, John Bernthal, John Cleese, and Christina Ricci are among the long list of stars that we can’t wait to see.