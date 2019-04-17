John Stamos pops up as Marco in Netflix’s Huge in France

John Stamos makes a surprise appearance in Netflix’s new series Huge in France — in what appears to be an uncredited role.

The Fuller House star pops up as model ‘Marco’, the actor in Me Llamo Marco, which hits the airwaves in Episode 6. However, his appearance comes with no mention of him in the credits, leaving unfamiliar viewers questioning who he was — and familiar fans questioning if it was really him.

Huge in France also includes several other big-name cameos, from Jerry Seinfeld to Tyson Beckford and Jean Paul Gaultier.

For those who aren’t familiar with him, Stamos has been around on our screens since the early 80s and rose to fame as Blackie Parrish on General Hospital and later in Full House as Jesse Katsopolis, a role which he reprised more recently in Fuller House on Netflix.

Huge in France debuted on the streaming service back on April 12. It’s fair to say the comedy series has so far had mixed reviews from critics, with Sophie Gilbert at The Atlantic calling it an “unconvincing dissection of fame” and Daniel Fienberg at The Hollywood Reporter calling it “tonally confusing”.

Joel Keller at Decider was less harsh, saying it “isn’t a laugh riot, but it has an appealing mix of comedy and sincere emotion, and Gad Elmaleh is a compelling lead.”

The storyline centers around Gad Elmaleh being, you guessed it, Huge in France, but when he travels to the US, he realizes he’s not huge there.

Fan reviews have been on the positive side, with the show receiving a 6.3/10 rating from fans on IMDb at the time of writing, with a total of 616 reviews. There were also plenty of positive responses on Twitter.

So…@netflix we're doing a season 2 for @hugeinfrance, right? You can announce it now. No need to keep us hanging! #SaveJasonAlanRoss #HugeInFrance — G. Barton-Sinkia🍁 (@gbartonsinkia) April 12, 2019

Watching @gadelmaleh in #HugeinFrance and enjoying it immensely, but a scene next to Notre Dame felt like a kick in the stomach. Such a tragedy — Julian (@jetdoc10) April 16, 2019

#HugeInFrance is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen 😂 fucking brilliant — Matt Rife (@ItsMattRife) April 15, 2019

Huge in France is streaming now on Netflix.