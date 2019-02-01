Why is Fuller House ending? Final season confirmed

Fuller House is coming to an end. Pic credit: Netflix

Fuller House debuted on Netflix in 2016 to plenty of fanfare. Rebooting the show was a big deal and many viewers who watched the original Full House series tuned in to watch the new one with their children.

The premise was similar to the original but the roles were reversed. D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) was a widow with three children. Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) moved in to help with the children.

Of course, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) made appearances throughout the series.

When will Fuller House end?

Yesterday, it was announced that Fuller House was renewed for a fifth season. There had been some concerns that Season 4 was going to be the final season, but that is not the case. Along with the renewal came a video from the cast of the show.

Season 5 will be the end of Fuller House and the cast promises they saved the best for last. Several of the storylines will be wrapped up, and the viewers will get closure. This was especially important because as talks of a renewal seemed unlikely months ago, there was a lot of concern about unfinished business.

Why was Fuller House canceled?

A specific reason about why Fuller House was canceled after Season 5 hasn’t been given. Last year, the showrunner Jeff Franklin was fired after claims he was verbally abusive. That sparked concern that Season 4 would be the last, but instead, Netflix has decided to go ahead with a proper ending for the show.

Some viewers are hoping that another network would pick up the show, though that isn’t likely. Unfortunately, Fuller House is going to be over, and another generation will mourn the loss of the Tanner family.

An official air date has not been given for when Season 5 will premiere on Netflix. Speculation is that the series will come back in December, though a little sooner may also be a possibility.

Fuller House Season 5 will be on Netflix sometime this fall.