Bob Saget, 65, reportedly found dead in hotel

It has been reported that Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Fans and followers of comedian Bob Saget were devastated after TMZ reported that the Full House actor was found dead in his hotel room, following a comedy set. Saget, 65, made his big break in 1987 when he was cast as lovable dad Danny Tanner in Full House.

He then went on to star in a variety of television shows and movies, including a long stint of hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. Dedicating more time to his career as a comedian, in 2014, Saget released his Grammy-nominated comedy album That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.

At the time of his passing, he was embarking on a comedy tour and advertising his podcast Here For You.

Bob Saget’s tragic passing

The father-of-three was announced dead on January 9, 2022. First reported by TMZ, the outlet wrote, “Multiple sources connected to the iconic comedian and actor — most famous for his starring role as Danny Tanner in Full House — tell us he passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.”

An official statement has yet to be made from his representatives. Saget was last seen performing at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. The day before his death, he posted a selfie from the stage of the venue.

“Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” the comedian wrote.

“I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he added before tragically writing, “A’ight, see you in two weeks.”

TMZ reports that his cause of death has not been disclosed. However, the outlet went on to share that “the Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET ” after Saget was found in his room by security. They stated that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans react to Saget’s death

People were shocked to hear of his passing given his recent activity. Many have taken to social media to share their favorite performances by the actor and other personal stories.

Journalist Jamie Jirek shared a selfie with the actor and an image of him from Full House. They wrote, “Bob Saget will always be my TV dad,” adding a broken heart emoji.

Bob Saget will always be my TV dad. 💔 pic.twitter.com/I1JcQOmtML — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 10, 2022

Other fans have expressed the same sentiment, sharing that Saget was “America’s dad.” Others have channeled their intense emotions into anger at the New Year, citing that 2022 has gotten off to a bad start.

Bob Saget was America's Dad. pic.twitter.com/EnfL601UQV — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 10, 2022

RHOSLC‘s Whitney Rose quoted the infamous Full House theme song, tweeting, “Everywhere you go, there’s a heart; a hand to hold onto.” She went to write, “Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. Thank you for the laughs. I’ll always remember you as the one & only Danny Tanner.”

Everywhere you go, there's a heart; a hand to hold onto ✨



Rest In Peace, Bob Saget. Thank you for the laughs. I’ll always remember you as the one & only Danny Tanner 💖 pic.twitter.com/SDqdfPbjfx — Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) January 10, 2022

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters.