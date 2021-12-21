Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have a sleepover after a double date with Scott Disick and his mystery fling

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating months after her ongoing divorce from Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide, ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently had a night to remember with Scott Disick.

The KKW Beauty founder and the Saturday Night Live star were enjoying dinner together in Staten Island. Their outing is one of many since they first connected in October 2021. However, the pair haven’t seen much of each other after Kanye West professed his love for Kardashian earlier this month.

As the couple frolicked around New York, Disick joined them with a mystery plus one.

Scott Disick and his date wore casual attire to hang out with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

In December 2021, Kardashian and Davidson went to dinner at Angelina’s in Staten Island. The pair kept their outfits casual for the night, with the actor wearing a bright green jacket and pants. As for Kardashian, she wore a black puffer jacket and matching hoodie with black pants. The mother of four’s raven hair also had loose curls and a center part.

Photographers spotted Disick entering Angelina’s with his date during their night out. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex decided to stick to the casual theme, wearing a white puffer jacket with black pants.

The morning after, date strolled behind him in a brown and tan oversized coat, a white shirt with red letters, and light blue, baggy jeans as he walked in. Although we’re not sure who the mystery date is, Disick is seemingly over Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kardashian, Disick, and Davidson’s outing occurred after the NBC star’s unexpected night off. Due to the spike in recent coronavirus cases, SNL downsized its cast and crew and canceled its live audience and performers. Following their dinner, the couple went to the movies to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photographers snapped pictures of Davidson leaving Kardashian’s hotel room.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian’s ‘entire family’ wants Pete Davidson home for the holidays

In October 2021, photos of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands at Knotts Berry Farm surfaced. Over the last few months, they’ve become closer than ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mom, Kris Jenner, celebrated Davidson’s birthday with him.

According to a source, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family approves of the SKIMS founder’s new man. The tribe is also “already obsessed” with their relationship.

“The whole family is a fan of Pete’s and would love to spend a holiday with him,” the insider told Page Six.

Although she doesn’t mind flaunting her romance with Davidson, Kardashian remains legally married to West. However, she reportedly filed to be “legally single” and wants to proceed with their divorce.