Kanye West explains his bizarre haircut, cites unlikely inspiration

Kanye West finally offered an explanation for the uneven hairdo that had fans talking. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency & @kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye West has a lot of explaining to do when it comes to his recent fashion choices. However, the rapper explained the inspiration behind the bizarre haircut he debuted last month.

Fans were left confused after Ye stepped out with the uneven hair trim, leaving many wondering if he let his daughter North have a go at it. Some fans even joked that Stevie Wonder was behind the clipper.

Kanye West is no stranger to making the headlines as he consistently courts controversy.

However, the rapper has been taking his fashion accessories to another level.

He was spotted in New York wearing a caucasian mask to a meeting with Michael Cohen, and other masks across the United States and Europe.

Kanye reveals Britney Spears inspired haircut

Ye appeared on the popular podcast Drink Champs, hosted by N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN.

In the over two-hour interview, the rapper and fashion designer addressed several topics, but the hosts couldn’t help but ask about the uneven haircut in full display.

“The phobia of mental health, that’s why I did this haircut,” West said about his hair before referencing Britney Spears.

“The declaration of insanity is a form of control… At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye.”

In February 2007, Spears infamously walked into a hair salon and shaved her head after a hairstylist refused to do so.

Spears attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella a few days later and was subsequently put on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.

Then followed her well-documented conservatorship battle with her parents.

Ye explained the significance of a well-trimmed haircut in the black community, arguing that it was a riskier endeavor than wearing a MAGA hat.

“The fact that my haircut and my name came at the same time was something,” West referring to his legal name change to Ye.

“This was harder than wearing the Trump hat because my image [is important]. I’m fly, and you know as a black man, your haircut means so much,” he added.

He continued, “I’m a process artist, so when you see the hair, it’s a representation of my thoughts developing.”

Kanye takes a clipper to his eyebrows

The Grammy-winning artist has seemingly taken his thought process further by attacking his eyebrows with a clipper.

In a recent Sunday Service event, Kanye joined Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson in prayer. However, fans noticed the eccentric artist butchered his eyebrows, leaving fans confused.

It is unclear what is next for Kanye, but history indicates that the ever-evolving artist will continue to push the boundaries of what is considered the norm.