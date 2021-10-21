Kanye West’s wild new haircut goes viral, fans joke about who his barber could be

Kanye West aka Ye has been widely mocked for sporting a new hairdo. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has shown off a new haircut that has left fans confused.

The billionaire debuted the hairstyle on Instagram, adding the yen and yuan sign, ¥, to the caption.

On closer inspection, Kanye’s patchy haircut looks less desirable than the Instagram photo; some joked that the Grammy-winning artist let Stevie Wonder or his children cut his hair.

This is the latest stunt in what appears to be bizarre behavior by the self-proclaimed genius rapper, who has spoken openly about his mental health struggles.

Following a public breakdown and threat to divorce wife Kim Kardashian in 2020, the Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star filed for divorce earlier this year.

Ye has since worn many weird masks and legally changed his name, following a hectic rollout of his latest album, Donda.

Kanye gets roasted for new haircut

“Kanye letting Stevie Wonder cut his hair for a sample clearance,” a viral tweet says before adding an apology to the legendary singer-songwriter: “If you’re seeing this Stevie, I’m sorry.”

Others shared memes of Stevie giving Kanye a trim.

Don't Wonder no more about who Kanye West's barber is. It's Stevie. pic.twitter.com/yGpUBNiatM — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme__363) October 19, 2021

The superstar rapper was spotted at a McDonald’s in Sweden casually making an order. Fans immediately recognized Ye and took photos, which revealed the wild hairstyle from different angles.

Others assume Kanye let his daughter, North West, test her hair clipping skills on his scalp.

“Looks like his kid cut it, you can see the clipper edges clearly in the second picture,” a Kanye Redditor wrote, with another adding: “north just trying out new hobbies<33.”

“Yeezy gave North the clippers,” one observer tweeted.

Yeezy gave North the clippers. https://t.co/40ADHQ6WoS — Maaaarrrccuuussss Daaaaarrrllliiinnngggg (@YungOG3nius) October 19, 2021

Due to Kanye’s feud with Drake, another Tweeter assumed the Stronger rapper was attempting to get one up on his rival:

“Kanye really said to his barber, ‘Give me a haircut worst than Drake’s, that will show them’”

Kanye really said to his barber “Give me a haircut worst than Drake’s, that will show them” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nemDHgYu7F — 🔥💪🏽#SaltInTheGame💪🏽🔥 (@MadamMoneySays) October 19, 2021

Kanye’s latest album gets mixed reviews

Kanye’s latest album was delayed and garnered mixed reviews but still took the number one spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 and other territories after a lengthy marketing campaign. The album features 27 tracks and has contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Scott, and others.

The rapper was criticized for courting controversy by inviting DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on stage in one of his listening events.