Drake fans reportedly vandalized Kanye West childhood home

Drake is set to release his album later this month following Kanye’s Donda release. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Drake and Kanye’s ongoing “beef” has escalated after the Canadian rapper directly mocked his former collaborator on Trippie Redd’s song Betrayal.

Drake fans have reportedly vandalized Kanye’s childhood home, seemingly as an act of revenge after the Donda rapper leaked his rival’s home address.

Kanye doxed Drake after releasing a screenshot of a group chat on his Instagram page where he adds Pusha-T along with an image of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

In the bizarre Whatsapp message, Kanye sends a thinly-veiled threat that reads, “I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd ass jock ni**as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

The message was addressed to someone saved under the name “D,” which many believe is Drake.

Kanye deleted the post, leaking Drake’s address, but a screengrab of the location was shared on social media.

Drake seemingly laughed in response to Kanye’s doxing and threats, but it appears his fans have done the dirty work for him.

Drakes reaction after finding out Kanye leaked his addy😭 pic.twitter.com/t2H5lEQtvQ — Jacob🦋 (@G999Jacob) August 23, 2021

While both artists will benefit from the publicity, their feud dates back several years. Kanye released his 10th album Donda today and Drake’s highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy is scheduled for release this month as well.

Drake fans vandalize Kanye’s childhood home

Fans of the Canadian rapper sent Kanye and social media personality Justin Laboy, who promoted the Chicago rapper’s album in the weeks leading up to its release, a message.

Three messages were left at the steps on Kanye’s childhood home. However, there are no reports of any damage to the property where Kanye West grew up.

Kanye West’s childhood home is vandalized by Drake fans pic.twitter.com/ZsgxRPE7QN — 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙. (@StrappedHH) August 28, 2021

Drake fans allegedly quoted his verse in which he mocked Kanye’s age, which is 44.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ 45, 44 (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake said on the song Betrayal.

Another message reads “Fu*k Justin Laboy,” and the third said, “CLB coming soon,” an acronym for Drake’s upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

Drake and Kanye feud dates back many years

Pusha T, a rapper signed to Kanye West Good Music label, released a diss track in 2018, The Story of Adidon.

Pusha T revealed that Drake had Adonis’s child with a French model and former adult performer Sophie Brussaux. He also accused Drake of being a deadbeat dad, hiding his child.

Drake blamed Kanye for leaking the information to Pusha T, and the two have been at odds ever since.