Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address as beef continues

Has Kanye West gone too far? Many fans think so after the rapper, 44, momentarily leaked Drake’s home address on Instagram. On Sunday night, Kanye posted a cryptic screenshot of a map that appeared to be honed in on Drake’s Toronto mansion. A full address was listed in the image and in typical Kanye West fashion, no context was provided.

The rappers’ long-standing feud was reignited when Drake, 34, appeared to diss Kanye and Pusha T during his feature on Trippie Redd’s August 20 release, Betrayal. On the track, Drake sings, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone.”

Kanye responded by calling him out in a group text between eight people – one being rapper Pusha T. In a post on Instagram, Kanye shared a screenshot of the text he’d sent to the group. The now-deleted post featured a shot of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, followed by a message that read, “I live for this, I’ve been f**ked with by nerd a** jock ni**as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Drake reacts to Kanye doxing

The four-time Grammy winner appeared to be unfazed by Kanye’s latest jab. In the early hours of August 23, Drake seemingly gave his reaction to Kanye’s doxing via his Instagram Story.

The Hotline Bling artist posted a video of himself in one of his supercars with the top down, as he laughs to himself while shaking his head. While he didn’t mention the Follow God rapper directly, he clearly found something funny.

Drake reacts to Kanye West posting his address on Instagram pic.twitter.com/OmHFpOjPrN August 23, 2021

Kanye West and Drake’s soured relationship

Although the rappers have been publicly bickering for over a decade. Kanye and Drake were once friendly. In 2009, Kanye gave Drake a shoutout for a line on his track Every Girl. He wrote on his old blog, “Drake said, ‘Do you like girls like I do?? Les-bi-honest!!!!!’ Best line of the year so far!

Drake reciprocated days later and praised West during an interview. He even claimed West was “the most influential person as far as a musician that I’d ever had in my life.”

Their relationship went downhill in 2010 after Drake was cut from Kanye’s track All Of The Lights. Since then, Kanye and Drake have been firing various diss verses and accusations at each other for the past 12 years.

Recent issues include Kanye alleging that Drake had threatened him over the phone – which prompted then-wife Kim Kardashian to enter the fray – and West being offended at Drake asking if he would ever make “secular” music again.