Kanye West wears freaky prosthetic Caucasian mask after legally changing his name

Kanye West gave onlookers the creeps as he walked around New York with a freaky mask. Pic credit:@ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/@nofakehype/Instagram

Kanye West debuted yet another bizarre face mask after arriving in New York City.

The rapper was photographed in JFK airport wearing a regular mask before changing into a shocking Caucasian mask, following his name change.

In the last few months, Kanye has been spotted in several countries in a plethora of face masks that some observers put down to anxiety.

However, lawyer Michael Cohen, who Kanye met while wearing the Caucasian mask, explained that the rapper is trying to disguise his identity.

*resists urge to change avi to white guy mask Kanye at coffee with Michael Cohen* pic.twitter.com/jyj3GPw3HS — maurice (@tallmaurice) October 20, 2021

“The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him,” Cohen said to Page Six, adding, “The first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”

Kanye West in Berlin with a mask on. 📷 ig/highsobriety pic.twitter.com/rBrywOYnU7 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) October 18, 2021

In addition, the Billionaire rapper may also have a business idea in mind when it comes to masks. TMZ reports that Ye trademarked his new name for sanitary and fashion masks.

Say what you will about Kanye West but he’s definitely not Anti-Mask. pic.twitter.com/1MoOzGCO2p — Eddie Della Siepe (@EddieDellaSiepe) October 18, 2021

It appears the Stronger rapper is set to capitalize on the business opportunity as millions of his fans will likely want to purchase his unique masks.

Kanye legally changes his name

According to The Guardian, the rapper has legally changed his name to Ye.

A Los Angeles judge reportedly approved the name change on Monday, and the artist, born Kanye Omari West, no longer has a middle or surname.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” the judge, Michelle Williams Court, said in court documents, according to The Guardian.

The petition to legally change his name was filed on 24 August, and he cited personal reasons.

The 44-year-old’s eighth studio album is titled Ye and was released in 2018.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, while promoting his eighth studio album, Ye explained the album’s title.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

It is unclear whether his name change will affect his pending divorce from Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West.