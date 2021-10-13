Kanye West mostly supported Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live but he demanded this joke be removed

Kanye West was supportive of most of Kim Kardashian’s SNL but insisted that a certain change be made to one of her sketches. Pic credit: NBC

Kanye West was there for Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live debut, and in typical fashion, he gave his input causing the writers to rework one of her sketches.

The changes that Kanye requested were in the People’s Kourt sketch.

During the sketch, Kim played her sister Kourtney Kardashian as a judge.

An insider told The Sun, “Originally the People’s Kourt sketch had more aggressive tweets Kanye has posted.”

The source revealed the tweets involved a controversial insult he threw Kim and her mom Kris’s way.

“The writers wanted to include some from last summer, like calling Kim and Kris white suprematists but Kim shut that down,” the insider added.

While Kim made the call, the source reportedly said it was something both “Kris and Kanye agreed” on as well.

Which of Kanye’s tweets were cut from the SNL sketch?

Kanye reportedly issued the tweets last summer as his and Kim’s divorce became public.

Kanye shared a text exchange between him and the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

The texts were one-sided as Kanye did all the talking.

The first message he sent Chris read, “This Ye, you ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls?”

He added, “This Ye, you wanna talk or go to war?”

Along with the screenshot of his texts, he captioned the tweet, “White supremacy at its highest no cap”

He issued a follow-up tweet that read, “Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval… that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy.”

The tweets have since been deleted but were captured by The Sun.

Instead of those tweets, the SNL writers replaced them with some of Kanye’s more light-hearted tweets like “Who’s seen the play Wicked? I seen it four times,” “What do I have to do to get a simple Persian rug with cherub imagery,” and “Wiz Khalifa, I like your pants.”

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

After Kim’s SNL debut, there is speculation that she and Kanye may be trying to rekindle their relationship.

Even though Kim roasted Kanye during her opening monologue by calling him a “failed politician” and claiming she divorced him for his personality, they reportedly seemed to be getting along better than they had been in some time.

Kanye reportedly went backstage to help Kim after her opening monologue. Not only was Kanye present, but it seemed that he and Kim were enjoying each other’s company.

If Kim and Kanye aren’t getting back together, Kim has plenty of prospects. Some fans want Kim to be the next Bachelorette after the parody SNL sketch she starred in.

Others are shipping her with The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron who made a cameo in the sketch.

Even if Kim and Kanye don’t get back together, he will always have a role in her life as the father of their children.

SNL airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.