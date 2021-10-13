Tyler Cameron sizzles in The Bachelorette spoof on Saturday Night Live with Kim Kardashian — Watch it here

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron made a cameo during Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live debut. Pic credit: NBC

Two of the world’s biggest reality TV stars – Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette — starred in an iconic sketch together on Saturday Night Live.

The sketch was a parody of The Bachelorette and starred Kim Kardashian as the Bachelorette lead.

Tyler was a contestant, as he had been on Hannah Brown’s season of the actual show, along with celebrity guests Chris Rock, Jesse Williams, Chase Crawford, Blake Griffin, and John Cena.

“I have no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room,” Kim noted at the top of the sketch. “In fact, I wish I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands.”

Tyler Cameron gets a ‘token’ from Kim Kardashian

Tyler was the second contestant on “The Dream Guy” to get a token, the parody’s substitution for a rose.

When Kim called up Tyler, she said, “Thank you for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you.”

She then offered Tyler the token. Naturally, he accepted, as anyone would from Kim K sketch or not – and cheekily added, “I’ll see you in the hot tub.”

Kim offered tokens to all of the celebrities – even Amy Schumer who played a producer during the sketch.

Zeke, played by SNL cast member Kyle Mooney, was the only man who wasn’t offered a token. Instead of a limo ride to the airport like contestants on The Bachelorette get, Zeke had to jump into a pit of fire.

Those interested can watch the sketch and all its glory below.

Tyler Cameron celebrates his SNL debut

Tyler took to Instagram to celebrate making his debut on Saturday Night Live.

He posted a picture of him and Kim Kardashian in the sketch.

He captioned the post, “S” I did a thing last night… so much fun joining Kim on her big night on SNL! Being vulnerable pays off! See you in the hot tub.”

It seems like Tyler may have had a bit of stage fright ahead of his performance, but facing his fears paid off.

Tyler received tons of accolades and praise from his fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

"We love to see it," Mike Johnson wrote in the comments section.

"It's harder than ppl think to show off the bod," Clay Harbour joked. "Good work bro."

Some fans even loved the look of Tyler and Kim together so much that they think the two should date.

"I ship a Tyler C + Kim K romance," one fan wrote.

Another exclaimed, "You guys would quite literally make the hottest couple!"

Both Kim and Tyler are single now so who knows? Kim may give her token to Tyler in real life as well.

