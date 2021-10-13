Should Kim Kardashian be the next Bachelorette? Some fans think so after knockout SNL performance

KUWTK fans want Kim Kardashian to be The Bachelorette while others ship her with Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron. Pic credit: NBC

Kim Kardashian fans are pleading for her to be selected as The Bachelorette after she played the role during a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian made her SNL debut on Saturday, October 9. During the sketch show, she returned to her reality TV roots to play Rochelle, the star of a Bachelorette parody series titled The Dream Guy.

Some viewers enjoyed watching her act as The Bachelorette so much that they want her to actually take on the role for the ABC reality dating series.

Not Skinny But Not Fat host Amanda Hirsch took to Instagram to pitch the idea of Kim Kardashian becoming the next Bachelorette.

“Wait if the KIMYE reunion ain’t happening can she be the bachelorette bc it actually looked so good on her,” she wrote, along with a picture of Kim wearing her fitted, yellow gown from the sketch.

Her followers agreed and weighed in on the possibility of Kim Kardashian becoming the next Bachelorette.

“My thoughts exactly,” one user agreed.

Another exclaimed, “So true!!!!! Manifesting this!!!!”

One user prayed that Kim would step into the role while another agreed and praised Kim’s SNL performance, writing, “She did great on snl 😍yes Kim the next bachelorette.”

Other users who don’t even watch the Bachelor franchise revealed they would watch if Kim Kardashian lead a season.

The Bachelorette fans want Kim Kardashian and Tyler Cameron to date

While some Kim Kardashian fans may want her to appear on The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has another pitch for the KUWTK star.

During Kim’s The Dream Guy sketch on SNL, she pretended to court celebrities including Chris Rock, John Cena, Blake Griffin, Chase Crawford, Jesse Williams and last — but certainly not least — The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Tyler was the second contestant Kim gave a token, the parody’s version of a rose.

When Kim called up Tyler, she said, “Thank you for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you.”

He accepted her token and replied, “I’ll see you in the hot tub.”

This steamy exchange, even though scripted, prompted fans to push for Tyler and Kim to date.

Fans expressed their opinions on an Instagram post Tyler made honoring his SNL appearance.

“I ship a Tyler C + Kim K romance,” one fan wrote.

Another exclaimed, “You guys would quite literally make the hottest couple!”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be rekindling their relationship

Kim’s SNL appearance also sparked rumors that she and Kanye might be getting back together.

Even though she slammed Kanye during her opening monologue, calling him a “failed politician” and saying she divorced him for his personality, it seems the pair are on better terms than one would expect.

After that very monologue, Kanye went backstage to help Kim out with her hosting duties. Additionally, the exes were reportedly laughing together and checking each other out.

It’s possible that Kim and Kanye may get back together, but if not, Kim has prospects.

