Kanye West debuts no eyebrows as he performs at Sunday Service with Justin Bieber and Marilyn Manson

Kanye West supporters express concern after the rapper seemingly shaves off his eyebrows. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West continues to evolve his appearance, this time debuting shaved eyebrows at his Sunday Service event.

West, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, and his Sunday Service choir, performed on Halloween.

In addition, Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, played songs from his latest album, Donda, which included No Child Left Behind, Moon, Come to Life, and hit single Hurricane.

In one of the clips circulating the internet, Bieber is seen leading a prayer with Marilyn Manson and Kanye by his side.

“Thank you for your power, thank you for your grace, thank you for your peace, thank you for your forgiveness,” Bieber says during the Sunday Service event.

The 27-year-old singer continued, “We cast out any demonic activity that would try to steal our peace today, or steal our joy.”

Kanye shaves off his eyebrows

The Jesus Walks rapper has displayed several bizarre looks in the past few months. Ye was spotted in New York with a creepy mask prior to debuting a jiggered haircut that went viral.

During the Sunday Service, several fans noticed Yeezy shaved off his eyebrows.

“Why did Kanye shave his eyebrows,” a fan tweeted with an image of the billionaire smiling with no brows in sight.

WHY DID KANYE SHAVE HIS EYEBROWS pic.twitter.com/Vgk6VhAUkA — steez⚡️ (@steeztalksrap) October 31, 2021

Another Tweeter expressed concern for the eccentric rapper, tweeting:

“I just wanna know what’s going through Kanye’s head… man’s cut off his eyebrows.. butchered his hair.. masks and same outfits for 2 months straight.”

I just wanna know what’s going through Kanye’s head… man’s cut off his eyebrows.. butchered his hair.. masks and same outfits for 2 months straight https://t.co/cPYlhSSUvZ — damaris (@damariskalii) October 31, 2021

Kanye has not explained any of his recent antics. However, his bizarre behavior appeared to uptick after his wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year.

As for the mask-wearing, Michael Cohen, with whom Kanye has several meetings, said he wore the mask to conceal his identity.

Kanye supports controversial Marilyn Manson

The Billionaire rapper continues to throw his support behind Marilyn Manson after he received backlash for inviting the rockstar to a listening party for his recent album Donda in August.

Ye also brought out DaBaby to perform the song Jail pt2 during the same Donda event after the rapper made homophobic comments during one of his shows.

Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct, and abuse by multiple women in the past year, including his former partner, actress Evan Rachel Wood.

He has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” in an Instagram statement.

Kanye West’s recent album Donda debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.