Marilyn Manson is facing multiple abuse claims. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Marilyn Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, has dropped him after his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, and several other women came forward to accuse him of abusing them.

Loma Vista Recordings released a statement on Monday, announcing that they were parting ways with Manson following the abuse allegations.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the statement read, according to Variety. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has released three albums with Loma Vista Recordings since 2015. The albums include The Pale Emperor, Heaven Upside Down, and We Are Chaos.

Wood accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her ‘for years’

Wood accused Manson, 52, of abusing her while they were in a relationship.

Evan Rachel Wood, who called off her engagement to the singer, songwriter, and producer in 2010, alleged he abused her for years.

Wood testified before Congress in 2018 that she suffered physical and sexual abuse as a teenager. But she did not name her alleged abuser.

However, she took to Instagram on Monday to allege that Manson was her abuser.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

Wood and Manson were first romantically linked in 2007. She was 19 years old at the time and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010 but broke up months later.

Several other women have also come forward with allegations against Manson

Since Wood went public with her allegations, several other women have also come forward to accuse Manson of abusing them.

Manson’s accusers include Ashley Lindsay Morgan, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Walters, and a woman who identified herself as Gabrielle.

Ashley Lindsay Morgan took to her Instagram to talk about her experience. She said she met Manson in Bangkok in 2009 and alleged that he asked her to buy Nazi memorabilia for him and bring it to him in Los Angeles.

Morgan said that she felt the request was wrong because she is of Jewish heritage.

The second woman, Ashley Walters, said that Manson hired her as his personal assistant. She accused of him of violence and alleged that he offered her to his professional collaborators for sexual relationships.

The third woman, Sarah McNeilley, also accused Manson of violence. She alleged that he threatened her with a baseball bat.

The fourth woman, named Gabriella, made similar allegations.

The women alleged that they suffered PTSD due to their ordeals.

Manson’s reps have previously denied allegations of violence against women

Manson has not responded to Wood’s latest abuse allegations. But his reps have previously denied that he abused women.

In 2018, after an unidentified individual filed a report making allegations of sexual abuse against Manson, his attorney described the allegations as “either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Several other celebs have also been accused of abusing their partners.

Actor Jake Jenner recently took to Instagram to respond to abuse allegations by his ex-wife Melissa Benoist. He expressed regret but alleged that Benoist also abused him.

Actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard also traded abuse allegations in recent court hearings.