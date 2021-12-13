Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson fully supports her being legally single: ‘he’s happy if she is happy’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly ‘giggling constantly’ around each other. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia, ©ImageCollect/Admedia,

Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn’t have to worry about Pete Davidson going anywhere.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently took a significant step in her divorce from Kanye West. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Kardashian recently filed documents to be legally single and remove “West” from her name. Her decision came after Ye publicly begged his wife to “run back to him” at an event.

Since separating from West in February 2021, Kardashian got linked to the Saturday Night Live star. Here’s how he allegedly feels about his love interest cutting ties with West.

Why Pete Davidson has ‘little reaction’ to Kim Kardashian removing Kanye West’s last name

In October 2021, photographers caught Davidson and Kardashian on a group outing with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. After their first public outing, they frequented several restaurants together and even wore matching outfits for his birthday. However, neither Kardashian nor Davidson has confirmed they’re a couple.

As the SKIMS founder goes through with her decision to legally remove “West” from her name, the Guy Code alum fully supports his new love. Although he reportedly heard Ye say, “I need you to come right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” in front of Kardashian, he only wants what’s best for the E! alum.

“If she wants to do it, he is all for it,” a source told HollywoodLife of Davidson. “He is all about having people do things that people want to do for themselves. Whatever makes you happy is his mentality.”

“It has no bearing on them or their relationship,” they added elsewhere. “He’s happy if she is happy. That is his standing on it all.”

Kim Kardashian reportedly reached her ‘boiling point’ after Kanye West’s concert

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Kardashian and West reunited for his Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. The estranged couple attended the outing with their four children-North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2. While there, the KKW Beauty founder’s husband professed that he wanted their family back. The gesture also occurred after West admitted to his mistakes in their marriage at his Thanksgiving concert.

Despite his past attempts to win her back, the Donda artist’s latest outcry proved to be too much for Kardashian. West’s decision to highlight their divorce at his event was reportedly the “boiling point” in her moving forward to being a single woman.

“As soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their kids and her family by saying ‘Run back to me Kimberly,”’ a source told HollywoodLife.

“She contacted her lawyer immediately,” they added. “She didn’t see any other choice. Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but he is confusing their children with the things he is saying; her kids are getting older and beginning to understand what he’s saying and what is going on.”