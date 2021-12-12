Kim Kardashian files to be legally single after Kanye publicly asks her to ‘run back’ to him

Kanye has been campaigning to win back Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian filed documents to become legally single hours after her estranged husband Kanye West begged for her to “run back” to him during a recent concert performance.

The rapper and fashion designer has been ramping up his effort to win back his wife.

Last month, Ye said God would restore his marriage after slamming reports of his pending divorce in an appearance on the podcast Drink Champs.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been dating comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye has been spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria.

The estranged couple has put up a united front as they have supported each other’s endeavors. Ye reportedly attended Kim’s SNL performance while she showed up to his Free Larry Hoover concert.

Alongside Drake at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, Kanye was performing his song Runaway during the concert.

He added lyrics in a plea for Kim to take him back “Run back to me … more specifically, Kimberly,” he said while she was reportedly in attendance.

Kim Kardashian request to drop Kanye’s name in request to be single

In February, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce, reportedly filed legal documents to make her officially single.

The move will separate child custody and property negotiations from their marital status.

In addition, Kim asks the judge to restore her maiden name Kardashian, dropping the West, which she has yet to remove from her social media accounts.

TMZ reported that Kim made the request only hours after Kanye professed his love for her on stage.

Didn’t Kanye take a hint? Kim revealed she was tired of the extravagance

Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended earlier this year after 20 seasons.

In the last episode, Kim spoke about her relationship with Kanye and revealed she is tired of the extravagance, which may include an on-stage declaration of love.

“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she said. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Kanye and Kim married in 2014 and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The rapper recently admitted his alcohol consumption and support of Donald Trump were factors in the breakdown of their marriage.

“I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” Ye said last month during a visit to Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve.