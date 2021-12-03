Kanye West reportedly thought Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson was just for her reality show

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “falling for” Pete Davidson. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency, ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kanye West now sees Pete Davidson as a threat amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

In October 2021, the SKIMS founder began dating the Saturday Night Live star. After several nights out together, Kardashian and Davidson have seemingly fallen for each other. The 28-year-old actor is the reality star’s most consistent companion since splitting from the Donda rapper.

As West and Kardashian’s divorce continues, the Grammy winner is reportedly heartbroken by his estranged wife’s recent choices.

How Kanye West started to realize Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were ‘real’

West and Kardashian faced multiple rumors that their marriage had ended over the past few years. However, in February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially filed for divorce after six years of marriage and four children. On KUWTK, Kardashian explained that she and West grew apart romantically. Nonetheless, she maintained that they would remain friends and co-parent their kids.

After Kardashian and Davidson got together, her and West’s seemingly simple divorce shifted. In November 2021, the “Off The Grid” rapper said in a two-part Drink Champs interview that he wants his family back.

According to HollywoodLife, West will have to wait for a reunion with Kardashian. The KKW Fragrance CEO is reportedly enjoying her time attending various events with Davidson, like his 28th birthday party. Once West noticed their outings, he was allegedly “devastated” to see Kardashian with someone else.

“Kanye is willing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back. He’s asking his friends for advice,” an insider told the outlet, adding that the rapper initially thought the romance was a publicity ruse. “Kanye thought Pete and Kim were just for the new Hulu show and it was a fun storyline, but now that he sees this is real, he’s very, very upset.”

Kanye West recently admitted he ‘embarrassed’ Kim Kardashian with his support for Donald Trump

Kardashian and West started dating in 2012. After two years together, they got married in Italy in front of their closest family and friends. Throughout their relationship, the couple’s highs and lows often played out on KUWTK or in the news.

In November 2021, West reflected on his marriage in front of a crowd. During his Thanksgiving prayer, the “Believe What I Say” artist admitted that his political views affected Kardashian negatively. While speaking to the public in an Instagram video, West said he “embarrassed” his wife when he revealed they considered having an abortion when she got pregnant with North West. His support for former U.S. President Donald Trump also caused their split.



“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” West shared.

“I take accountability for my actions… new word alert: ‘misactions,’” he continued. “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”