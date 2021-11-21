Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘dating’ without a ‘formal title’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly not interested in making her romance with Pete Davidson public. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency, ©ImageCollect/ Admedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson prefer to move in silence.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder has been spending extra time with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star since October 2021. Recently, they spent Davidson’s birthday together alongside Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav. Their outings come months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star doesn’t mind being spotted with Davidson, she’s reportedly not ready to call him her boyfriend yet.

Kim Kardashian wants a ‘low-key’ relationship with Pete Davidson, sources say

In October 2021, Kardashian and Davidson made headlines after they were photographed holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm. Since then, many Kar-Jenner fans have wondered if the two are an official couple. While neither of them publicly confirmed the romance, they have left subtle hints throughout the last two months. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kardashian even spent some time in Davidson’s hometown, Staten Island, for a dinner date.

Despite their trips and date nights, the pair aren’t willing to refer to themselves as a couple. Even though they reportedly enjoy getting to know each other, Kardashian still wants to have fun amid her divorce proceedings.

“[Kardashian and Davidson] want to keep it as private and low-key as possible,” a source told Page Six about the couple. “They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible. They’re trying to keep it under wraps.”

FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @KimKardashian and @KrisJenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,, pic.twitter.com/IYiCN3d0Gz — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) November 17, 2021

“They’re dating,” the insider continued. “There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete Davidson already won Kim Kardashian’s friends over

Kardashian may not be ready to make things with Davidson official yet, but she doesn’t have any problems having him around her friend circle. According to sources, she’s introduced him to some of her closest friends, including Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban. They reportedly enjoy seeing how happy Kardashian is when she’s around Davidson.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Palm Springs yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZfzWwQL5X5 — SAINT (@saint) November 19, 2021

“He’s so funny and is a really good person,” an insider said. “All of the friends love him. He’s the sweetest person.”

Before Kardashian, Davidson dated several celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. Although Kardashian has moved on, she and West are still married. The Donda rapper stated in November 2021 that he still wants to be married to the KKW Beauty founder.

The Kardashians’ new reality show is set to air on Hulu in 2022.