Why Kim Kardashian’s friends believe she and Pete Davidson will work

Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘falling for’ Pete Davidson. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency/Admedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have her friends’ stamp of approval.

In October 2021, the KKW Beauty founder and the Saturday Night Live star were spotted spending time together in New York City. The outings came after they reportedly had a “romantic” double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

Now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Davidson are seemingly getting closer, how does her entourage feel about him?

Kim Kardashian’s friends wanted her to ‘go for it’ with Pete Davidson

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 27, met when she hosted SNL in October 2021. During her hosting gig, they were photographed “holding hands.” Earlier this month, Kardashian also visited her alleged lover in Staten Island for a dinner date.

Although she’s been single for most of the year, the SKIMS founder was reportedly skeptical about dating Davidson. Before moving forward, she looked to her friends, who gave her their full support.

“One of the first things Kim did was to get her family and friends’ advice, and they all encouraged her to go for it,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “It’s been very obvious for a while now that she’s been missing some fun and laughter in her life, and of course Pete offers that in abundance.”

Chrissy Teigen also briefly shared her thoughts on Kardashian and Davidson. TMZ spotted the model and her husband, John Legend, and asked her to dish on the relationship. However, she said she didn’t know much about the alleged couple, but said he could be a good fit for her friend.

“Everybody’s asking me, I have no idea,” Teigen said. “I don’t know either way.”

“Funny guys do a lot.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is reportedly ‘falling’ for Pete Davidson

While Kardashian had her loved ones’ support, they want the beauty mogul to remain cautious with Davidson. Even though the actor Big Time Adolescence has a reported net worth of $8 million, the insider told Us that “people are happy for Kim, but at the same time they’re urging her not to get too carried away or ahead of herself.”

Kardashian reportedly didn’t take her friend’s advice to monitor her new relationship. Another source recently stated the reality star “​​is falling for” Davidson.

“He makes her feel good, and she’s excited to see what happens,” they said.

The King of Staten Island star’s courtship with Kardashian will reportedly air on her upcoming Hulu show.