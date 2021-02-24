Keeping Up with the Kardashians shares fun video montage of Kim and Kourtney’s best moments

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian of KUWTK. Pic credit: E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared a fun video montage of Kim and Kourtney, with the caption, “The Best of Kourtney & Kim. Name a better duo than Kim & Kourt. I’ll wait.”

In the nearly two-minute-long video, viewers see mostly light moments between the two eldest Kardashian sisters, laden with lots of expletives.

The video opens with footage from the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians of Kim saying to mom Kris and sisters Khloe and Kourtney, “Did you guys know I’m like the number one Google search last week?” to which Kourtney jokingly replies, “Do you also know that you’re the number two on the dumbest people?” eliciting a laugh from the room.

Kourtney can’t help but make fun of Kim crying

Kourtney says she makes fun of Kim when she’s crying because she “just can’t help it” and says Kim has “this ugly crying face that she makes.”

In another scene, Kourtney calls Kim “disgusting” for being so selfish while they’re seated at a fancy restaurant.

Kourtney tells Kim, “I will never again borrow your stuff. I don’t get people who are selfish like you. It’s disgusting to be related to you.”

In another clip, while vacationing in Bora Bora, Kim is seen crying and freaking out because her diamond earring fell into the ocean after then-beau Kris Humphries playfully throws her into the ocean. Kourtney tells her, “there are people dying.”

Kim’s “ugly crying face” according to Kourtney. Pic credit: E!

Kim tells Kourtney she “moves like a f**king slug” when talking about her plan to build an app. During a clip from their trip to Japan, Kim insults Kourtney’s fashion choices, saying she looked like a “f**king clown.”

Kourtney is heard telling Kim that she’s “dated” and in the past after Kim says “You f**king fake it all day long and act like, ‘Oh, there’s people dying, Kim.'”

Kim and Kourtney even fought over candy for a kids’ birthday party

When arguing over their daughters’ Candy Land-themed birthday party Kim says, “It’s not f**king gluten-free land over here.” This clip refers to the fight that ensued between the sisters because Kourtney didn’t want actual candy at a birthday party for their daughters, North and Penelope.

Kim tells Kourtney, “I feel like you, very oftentimes, think that you are right no matter what.” Kourtney replies that she usually is right, while Kim rolls her eyes at her.

The video doesn’t include Kim and Kourtney’s physical altercation that shocked viewers in season 18 and shut down production for a week afterward. Kourtney got upset after Kim criticized her work ethic (which wasn’t the first time) and the fight turned bloody.

The two have since worked things out and will be joining the rest of their famous family for their final season next month.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 18 on E!