Fans think Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ‘aesthetic’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might steal Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “it couple” status.

The reports surfaced eight months following the Skims founder’s decision to divorce Kanye West. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Kardashian and Davidson first became close during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Since rumors started swirling about the reality star and comedian, some fans believe she’s only dating him to get to Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian wants Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s ‘attention,’ says fans

After Kardashian’s viral kiss with Davidson, the pair started spending more time together. During Halloween 2021 weekend, they attended an outing at Knott’s Berry Farm. Although Davidson and Kardashian weren’t alone, an insider told HollywoodLife that they were “obviously romantic” and considered the event a date.

Following their outing, Kardashian and Davidson spent more time together outside of a group setting. According to Page Six, they had a second date in New York City in November 2021. The mother of four attended the event in a tight, black Balenciaga dress with sunglasses and a braided ponytail. She and Davidson brought friends to the date, including Kardashian’s longtime pal, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban. The pair also attended dinner together in Staten Island.

Kardashian reportedly took to the SNL star’s humor when they worked as co-stars. While the relationship seems different than many of her exes, Twitter users believe that’s just what the Skims founder wanted. According to fans, the interest in Davidson came after Kardashian noticed the attention Kourtney and Barker received since dating in January 2021.

“Finding out that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are rumored to be dating is so funny to me bc she sees all the attention Kourtney/Travis and Megan/MGK are getting, and she wants in on that aesthetic,” one user wrote.

“It’s blatantly obvious that Kim Kardashian is linking herself with Pete Davidson because she’s jealous of the attention Kourtney and Travis are getting,” said another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly want Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson together

Throughout their time on KUWTK, Kim and Kourtney had several run-ins with each other. They had physical and verbal altercations during multiple seasons, and the Poosh founder didn’t enjoy filming with her sister.

While some Twitter users think Kim dating Davidson is another competition between her and Kourt, HL said her big sister fully supports the couple.

“Kourtney and Travis knew that Kim and Pete hit it off on SNL and have been hanging out privately on the side several times,” the insider said. “Travis is a friend of Pete’s and has been for a while,” the insider revealed. “They have a bunch of mutual friends who are desperately trying to play matchmaker; several of them were with them at Knotts.”

What does Kanye West think about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?

With the news of Kardashian and Davidson’s alleged romance making headlines, West has been on some fans’ minds. Since their separation surfaced, Ye used his latest album, Donda, to speak about the divorce. West and Kardashian also spent several private dinners months after separating.

Although he didn’t mention Davidson directly, Ye shared his thoughts on the couple’s divorce on Drink Champs. In addition to claiming he’s “never seen divorce papers” from Kardashian, the rapper said their children are rooting for a reunion.

“You know, SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV cause they just wanted to get that bar off,” West said. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers. We not even divorced … ’cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

“My kids want their parents to stay together,” he added. “I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”