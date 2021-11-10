Emily Ratajkowski explains Pete Davidson sex appeal, why women find comedian ‘very attractive’

Model Emily Ratajkowski has high praise for Pete Davidson following Kim Kardashian dating rumors. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Model Emily Ratajkowski has explained why many of Hollywood’s beautiful stars can’t resist Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

The 27-year-old funnyman previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

If the rumors are true, Davidson has added Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, to the list of impressive women he has dated.

The famous comedian also has women claiming to be his wife. Earlier this year, a woman named Michelle Mootreddy entered his Staten Island home, claiming to be married to the SNL star.

Page Six says the stalker sent him a “barrage of unwanted gifts” after claiming the pair had an imaginary “telepathic love connection.”

She was charged with trespassing and two counts of stalking.

Emily Ratajkowski praises Pete Davidson

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host asked why women find the comedian attractive.

“He’s got the height,” she said in response, continuing, “Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

Seth Meyers talked about when the Blurred Lines model appeared in a photoshoot with the comedian and said, “I don’t know why I’m like, ‘how is that guy a model?”

Emily responded: “Yeah, yeah, I feel like only other men feel that way,” adding: “Guys are like ‘wow what’s that guy got? and I’m like, I mean he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome.”

The 30-year-old model added that Pete has a great relationship with his mother, adding about Davidson’s apparent rare qualities: “It’s hard to find them.”

Pete Davidson dodges Kim Kardashian questions

Following Ratajkowski’s appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pete showed up and was asked about the Kim Kardashian dating rumors.

“I want to address something,” Meyers said. “I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press.”

“Yeah, you know I’ve been wanting to talk about this because…” Davidson teased.

After a back and forth, the SNL star took the opportunity to promote his new project.

“But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out,” he said.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. However, in a recent interview, Kanye insisted that they are still married despite rumors linking the rapper to 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Neither Kim nor Pete has confirmed or denied the dating rumors.