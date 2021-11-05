Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids want them to ‘stay together,’ according to Ye

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Pic Credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West‘s seemingly cordial separation might have abruptly ended.

Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce, she’s stated on multiple occasions that she’ll remain her estranged husband’s biggest fan. Kardashian even made a cameo in his music video, “Come to Life” where she wore a wedding dress in a mock wedding scene.

In a recent interview, West shared that their relationship isn’t as pleasant as their fans thought.

Kim Kardashian joked about her divorce from Kanye West on ‘SNL’

Kardashian’s divorce filing first surfaced in February 2021. Following their separation, the KKW Beauty CEO stated that the pair wanted different things in their personal lives. Additionally, West’s frequent traveling took a toll on the marriage.

Despite the separation, Kardashian shared that she and her husband continue to work together. The reality star brought West on to creatively direct her Skims line amid the split.

Kardashian also reportedly consulted with the Gold Digger artist on recent projects. When Saturday Night Live asked her to appear as a host in October 2021, she allegedly asked West for help. For her opening monologue, Kardashian even poked fun at their impending divorce.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she said. “Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian’s monologue ‘ain’t no joke to me’ or their kids

Although Kardashian’s hosting gig gave the reality star a chance to make fun of her life’s circumstances, West didn’t find her joke about their marriage amusing. While appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye stated SNL made Kardashian say they’re divorced “to get that bar off.” He also said he’s “never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

Later in the podcast, West said he and Kardashian’s children — North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West — don’t find their split amusing, either.

“That ain’t no joke to me,” Ye added. “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”

Kim Kardashian and Ye have both reportedly dated other people

Even though West became upset with Kardashian for her monologue, the rapper moved on to another love interest earlier this year. In June 2021, he and model Irina Shayak had “casually been seeing each other,” per Entertainment Tonight. However, their reported romance only lasted through August 2021.

As for Kardashian, the reality star became romantically linked to Van Jones and Maluma following her split from West. Photographers recently spotted her and SNL star Pete Davidson holding hands during an outing at Knott’s Berry Farm.

While West navigated his breakup with Shayk, a source told ET that he and Kardashian wanted to keep their children’s lives as normal as possible.

“The couple still spends time together alone or with their kids,” a source said in August. “Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town, they make it a priority to meet up.”

Kardashian and West married in 2014.