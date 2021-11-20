Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson twinning in Skims pajamas in photo with Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are dating following her SNL debut last month. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Pete Davidson and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian are officially dating.

The new couple rocked Skims pajamas in a photo with “momager” Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav.

The rumor mill kicked off in late October when People published exclusive photos of the pair holding hands while on a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California.

However, they claimed they were just friends, and the SNL star dodged questions about their rumored relationship in an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers after model Emily Ratajkowski gave insight into the 28-year-old’s sex appeal.

In a recent interview, Kanye insisted that he is still married to Kim Kardashian. She filed for divorce in February, however, they appear to be cordial.

The prison reform advocate supported her estranged husband by appearing in a wedding dress at one of his DONDA concerts.

He returned the favor by supporting Kim during her debut on SNL.

Davidson, who resides in New Jersey, took off to California to celebrate his birthday with rapper and Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav.

The comedian posted a photo on his Instagram account with the caption “FLAVA FLAVVVVVVV,” as he posed next to Kanye’s wife and Flav, who had his arms around Kris and Kim.

While the photo appears to be a promo for Kim Kardashian’s pajama line Skims, Page Six reports that Davidson, 28, and Kim, 41, are officially a couple.

The publication claims that Pete dined Kim Kardashian West to a private dinner.

In addition, Davidson took the reality TV star to Simon Huck’s birthday party.

The publication described the pair as “smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other,” but added that the PDA was not at the level of Kourtney and Travis.

The new couple was photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, this week following the photo of them rocking Kim’s SKIMS pajamas.

Kanye goes public with rumored girlfriend Vinetria

The Donda rapper and his rumored 22-year-old girlfriend, model Vinetria, were spotted two weeks ago at a Donda Academy game.

She also posted an Instagram Story of the Billionaire rapper performing at the basketball game. Donda Academy is a private, non-affiliated high school in Los Angeles.

She also attended one of Kanye’s Sunday Service events despite his recent refusal to stop calling Kim his wife. In a recent interview with the podcast Drink Champs, Yeezy slammed jokes about his pending divorce.

“SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, ’cause they just wanted to get that bar off,” he said. “And I ain’t ever seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. ‘Cause that ain’t no joke to me.”

Kanye and Kim share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The Stronger rapper was previously linked to model Irina Shayk.

Pete Davidson has a long romantic history with Hollywood stars such as Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Ariana Grande.