How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid tribute to their friend Virgil Abloh

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West honored Virgil Abloh after he died at age 41.

The Off-White founder died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, from a rare form of cancer. Throughout his life, Abloh also worked as an artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Additionally, West appointed him to be the creative director of his agency, Donda.

Following Abloh’s death, the estranged couple paid homage to their friend in different ways.

Kim Kardashian said Virgil Abloh’s death is ‘simply hard to understand’

On Sunday, Abloh’s family released a statement on his Instagram page. In the post, they stated that he privately battled the illness while working in the public eye. Many of Abloh’s colleagues and friends didn’t know about the disease until his death.

After learning of his death, Kardashian honored Abloh via Instagram. After sharing several photos of their times, from runway shows to private jet adventures, she expressed how much he meant to her.

“God doesn’t make mistakes,” Kardashian captioned.

”I know that, but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind, and calm. You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper.”

“This one is hard to process,” she continued. “I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much, Virgil, and love you so much. Also, I would love to send so much love to his wife, Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe, and Grey.”

Kanye West honored Virgil Abloh at his recent Sunday Service

Kanye West dedicates his latest Sunday Service to the memory of Virgil Abloh 🕊 pic.twitter.com/WS91D3JQ01 — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) November 29, 2021

In addition to Kardashian, several family members, including Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, spoke fondly of Abloh on social media.

According to Vanity Fair, the SKIMS founder became close with the designer through West. Abloh and the All of the Lights rapper worked closely together on creative projects. Together, they helped popularize streetwear in Paris when Abloh worked with West on his sneakers deal with Louis Vuitton in 2009.

When the Gold Digger rapper found out about his friend’s death, he honored him at his recent Sunday Service. West’s choir sang Easy On Me during the service and dedicated the event to his former creative director.