Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate six-year wedding anniversary

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to mark the anniversary by posting two photos of herself and her rapper husband.

The first photo showed Kanye sitting at a table with Kim leaning over to plant a loving kiss on his cheek. The other photo shows the famous couple smiling brightly at the camera, with Kim’s arms wrapped around her husband’s shoulders.

Kanye’s smile elicited a lot comments on social media, with many noting that he rarely smiles.

Kim captioned the Instagram post: “6 years down; forever to go. Until the end.”

Kanye also marked the special occasion by posting a photo from their 2014 Italian wedding on his Instagram.

“Happy 6th anniversary,” he captioned the photo.

Relatives, friends, and fans sent congratulatory messages to the power couple on social media.

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Karshahian both posted messages.

“Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!” the family matriarch Kris wrote.

“Long live KIMYE,” Khloe added.

Friends who sent the couple well-wishes on Instagram also included Jonathan Cheban (aka Foodgod).

“Happy Anniversary glad I’ve been there from the start!! You guys are the best,” he wrote.

YouTube and Instagram starlet Danielle Cohn also responded to Kim’s Instagram post with triple heart emojis.

Kim and Kanye have been ‘arguing a lot’ during coronavirus quarantine

The anniversary comes amid rumors of tension between the couple during coronavirus quarantine.

Us Weekly reported that the clashes between the pair were due to Kanye’s “super-controlling” nature and that Kim felt that Kanye was trying to impose his views on her.

“Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye,” the source told Us Weekly. “She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments and it’s hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can.”

“Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine,” another source told Us Weekly earlier in April. “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

Kim and Kanye share four children: Six-year-old North, four-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and one-year-old Psalm.

Kim and Kanye married in a lavish Italian wedding in 2014

Kim also celebrated the anniversary by sharing multiple photos from their lavish 2014 Italian wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tied the knot with Kanye back in 2014 in Florence, Italy. The wedding ceremony took place at Forte di Belvedere, a sixteenth-century fortress.