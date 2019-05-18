Psalm West: How to pronounce Kim Kardashian baby’s name

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially parents of four children – two girls and two boys. The highly anticipated arrival of their fourth child, a son, came last week when it was announced that their surrogate was in labor.

After Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their fourth child on May 10, they revealed on Friday, May 17, that they have named the baby Psalm West.

Kim revealed the name of the baby when she took to social media on Friday to post the screenshot of a text message she sent to Kanye. The message includes a photo of the newborn baby captioned, “Psalm West.”

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need,” she wrote.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

She had earlier posted a message to Twitter.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” she tweeted.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Psalm West’s birth weight was 6 pounds and 9 ounces, a spokesperson for Kim later revealed.

Psalm West is the fourth child of Kim and Kanye West. He is also the second child of the couple born via a surrogate mother. But it was a different surrogate than the one who gave birth to Chicago.

The couple’s choice of name for their fourth child continues their tradition of giving their kids unusual names. Psalm West’s older siblings are North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago West, who is one year old.

Since Kim revealed that her baby’s name is Psalm West, many fans have been asking how to pronounce the name.

How to pronounce Psalm West

The name Psalm is taken from the biblical Book of Psalms, and this has caused some to describe it as a religious name. The word Psalm, as used in the Bible, means a religious or devotional song for public or private worship.

Native English speakers have always pronounced Psalm with a silent “P.” Thus “Psalm” is usually pronounced “salm” or “saam.”

However, Kim and Kanye have the final say on how they want the name of their baby pronounced.