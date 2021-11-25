Kanye West rants at ‘enemy’ behind Kim Kardashian separation, says God will restore marriage

Rapper Kanye West vows to restore his family in a rant at skid row. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Billionaire rapper Kanye West visited Skid Row on Thanksgiving Eve then went into a rant.

He gave a speech about restoring his marriage with Kim Kardashian, despite the Keeping up with the Kardashian star moving on with Pete Davidson.

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

The estranged couple share four children: North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago West, whom he referenced in the impromptu rant.

In the speech, the Stronger rapper admits to his faults in the breakdown of his marriage.

“I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

In July 2020, Ye accused Kim of cheating, trying to “lock him up,” and claimed he had been trying to divorce her in a series of Twitter rants, for which he later apologized.

Kanye says God will restore marriage to Kim Kardashian

The Yeezy fashion designer talked about how his marriage to the KUWTK star is an example to millions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition, he points blame at the ‘enemy’ which caused their separation and seemingly believes he will work through his issues with his estranged wife.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation,” he said.

The ‘enemy’ Yeezy may be referring to is the networks that host the Kardashian’s reality TV series, which he referenced earlier in his speech, stating the following.

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home,” he said.

The rapper referenced Kim Kardashian getting the Hidden Hills home they shared in the divorce, revealing that he had another property next door close to his four children.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said.

He seemingly realized the randomness of his rant at skid row, adding

“I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

Since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye has been linked to Irina Shayk, and more recently, he has been spotted with 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Kim, on the other hand, has been putting on the PDA with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. However, this isn’t the first time Ye has insisted he is still married to Kim. He shared a similar sentiment during a podcast interview, blasting media reports about his divorce.