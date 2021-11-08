Kanye West reportedly called his ‘wife’ Kim Kardashian in front of his rumored fling Vinetria

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce remains ongoing. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect,com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian reportedly isn’t the only one in her marriage moving on.

After being spotted with Pete Davidson in New York, some fans believe they’re an item. Other reports have also surfaced that the Kardashian-Jenner family is waiting for Kanye West to explode at some point.

However, the Donda rapper has a new love interest in a runway model named Vinetria.

Vinetria reportedly attended Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ interview about Kim Kardashian

Kardashian and West separated after she filed for divorce in February 2021. Since their split, reports romantically linked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to her friend, Van Jones, and Maluma. As for West, he briefly dated model Irina Shayk in June 2021.

In November 2021, photographers spotted Ye with a new leading lady. According to Page Six, he and Vinetria sat in the front row at a basketball game in Minneapolis. The event was West’s first game for his Donda Academy. While seated courtside, Vinetria wore an all-black outfit with her legs crossed. Next to her, West wore a pair of jeans and a jacket with leather sleeves.

Ye’s outing with Vinetria marks his first public outing with a woman who isn’t his ex-wife. According to an insider from Page Six, they’ve been “hooking up for a while now.”

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West really divorcing?

Although West and Vinetria are spending public time together, the rapper isn’t taking their relationship too seriously. He reportedly asked the model to accompany him at his interview with Drink Champs in Miami. While speaking with host N.O.R.E. at the interview, West reportedly said Kardashian is “still my wife” in front of his alleged girlfriend.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers,” he said, before expressing his hopes for reconciliation. “We’re not even divorced … [It’s] no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Despite his words, West and Vinetria were seemingly cozy at their basketball game. Additionally, Kardashian and Davidson are reportedly growing closer. According to E! News, the reality star only wants a friendly relationship with her estranged husband.

“There’s no chance for reconciliation at this point,” an insider said the outlet. “She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”