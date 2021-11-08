Who is Kanye West’s rumored new fling, Vinetria, and how long have they been dating?

Vinetria and Kanye West reportedly started dating months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Pic Credit: @vinetria/Instagram, ©ImageCollect, AcePixs

Kanye West is moving on just days after stating he wants Kim Kardashian back.

On Friday, Nov. 5, Ye stated that he and Kardashian’s kids want them back together. The interview aired eight months following the Skims founder’s decision to divorce West after six years of marriage.

Since the interview, though, he was recently spotted with a model named Vinetria. The outing has some fans wondering who she is and how she and West got together.

Who is Vinetria?

During their separation, West seemed more than prepared to move on from Kardashian. Shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce, he unfollowed her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. According to New York Daily News, the action came once Kardashian opened up about the split on KUWTK’s series finale in June 2021.

Throughout the breakup, West briefly dated Irina Shayk from June until August 2021. When the relationship ended, Ye reportedly wanted to focus on his music and children with Kardashian.

However, photographers caught the rapper with Vinetria in November 2021. The stylish pair cozied up next to each other while sitting in the front row of his Donda Academy game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to The Sun, Vinetria is a professional model. The 22-year-old is signed to Public Image Management, an agency headquartered in Quebec, Canada. Although she has 386,000 Instagram followers, the 5’9 influencer only has 12 photos on her timeline. In Vinetria’s most recent post, she shared a carousel of her sitting in a bathtub.

The Heartless performer reportedly started “hooking up with” Vinetria shortly after his split from Shayk. While they’ve been dating “for a while,” Page Six reports they’ve become more serious since she attended his Sunday Service last week.

Why Kim Kardashian isn’t bothered by Kanye West and Vinetria

As things with West and Vinetria allegedly heat up, his estranged wife reportedly doesn’t have a problem seeing the father of her children move on. According to E! News, Kardashian isn’t ready to get back with Ye anytime soon. Amid the rapper’s Drink Champs interview calling her his “wife,” the Skims founder reportedly doesn’t want to work on their marriage any longer.

“She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them,” a source explained to the outlet. “Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

The source also added that Kardashian “ tried for a long, long time” to save the couple’s marriage but eventually “reached her breaking point.” In November 2021, she went out with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson on two date nights.