How Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel like ‘the clock has moved 20 years back’

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly ‘giggling constantly’ around each other. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Pete Davidson has reportedly made Kim Kardashian’s life a little lighter.

The 28-year-old comedian and actor continues to keep the 41-year-old SKIMS founder’s attention. Since their first public outing in October 2021, they’ve had multiple dates where they were seen smiling together and holding hands.

Although they haven’t confirmed that they’re a couple, Davidson is the first man Kardashian’s been frequently out with since filing for divorce from Kanye West. However, the future lawyer allegedly met her match in the Saturday Night Live star.

Pete Davidson makes Kim Kardashian feel ‘like a teenager’

Davidson and Kardashian met on the set of SNL. In October, the reality star made her hosting debut on the long-running sketch show. Shortly after her kiss with Davidson went viral, Kardashian started attending events with the MTV alum.

On his birthday, the pair wore matching SKIMS at his Nov. 16 party. During the outing, they snapped a photo with Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and Flava Flav.

While some fans have noted how surprising their connection seems, Davidson is reportedly exactly who the mother of four needs. As she’s navigating her divorce from West, Kardashian allegedly finds solace in Davidson’s humor.

“She’s acting like a teenager,” a source told Page Six. “She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been ‘inseparable’ since their first date

After she hosted SNL, Kardashian and Davidson’s steamy on-screen kiss went viral. Soon, they were spotted on double dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. More recently, the pair were photographed holding hands while walking outside. During their date, fans noticed that Kardashian wore shoes from West’s Yeezy’s line while she was with her new beau. However, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s completely focused on growing with Davidson.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Pete and Kim are 100 percent dating and are very into each other,” they said. “They are pretty much inseparable and very affectionate when they’re together. They are supportive of each other’s projects and are really taking an interest in what the other is passionate about. Pete has been in a great mood since him and Kim got together and he is very calm, chill, and easy to get along with.”

Although they get along well, Kardashian and Davidson haven’t confirmed that they’re a couple. Additionally, the comedian reportedly doesn’t plan on being in any scenes of the Kardashians’ new Hulu show.