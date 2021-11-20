Kim Kardashian wore Yeezys on a date with Pete Davidson and Twitter is losing it

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly been dating since October 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide, ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kim Kardashian may have sent a fashionable message to her future ex-husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Donda rapper live separate lives since she filed for divorce in February 2021. In October 2021, Kardashian, 41, started cozying up to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28.

After several dating rumors, they spent his birthday together in November 2021, which reportedly confirmed their relationship.

During another outing with Davidson, photographers spotted Kardashian wearing items from West’s line, Yeezy. Once some Twitter users noticed, they almost instantly commented on the reality star’s attire.

Fans point out the ‘disrespect’ Kim Kardashian showed Kanye West for wearing Yeezys with Pete Davidson

After filing for divorce from West following six years of marriage, Kardashian seemingly wasn’t interested in dating. Despite multiple rumors that she was moving on to high-profile men such as Van Jones, the KKW Beauty founder shared on KUWTK that she and West were both focused on their children. The couple welcomed four children during their relationship – North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

In October 2021, rumors began to swirl that Kardashian decided to try dating again after all. The SKIMS founder started attending events with Davidson following her hosting gig on SNL.

On the show, the pair shared a passionate kiss in one of their skits. Since then, they’ve had several dates and wore matching SKIMS at Davidson’s event.

During one of their recent outings, photographers spotted Kardashian and Davidson walking and holding hands. As they walked and smiled at each other, the mother of four wore a white bodysuit with grey sweatpants and white Yeezys. Some fans sounded off on Kardashian’s choice of clothing via Twitter.

Kim Kardashian owns part of yeezys.. It's also HER brand. It would be unwise for her not to wear or promote it. What are yall on https://t.co/ao9HleHw4q — Punkin🎃 (@punkinangell) November 20, 2021

“Ain’t no way Kim Kardashian still rocking Yeezys while she is with her new man??? talk about flexing,” one Twitter user commented.

“Kim Kardashian owns part of yeezys,” another user noted. “It’s also HER brand. It would be unwise for her not to wear or promote it. What are yall on?”

Kim Kardashian confirmed that she will always be Kanye West’s ‘biggest fan’

While some fans were surprised to see Kardashian supporting her ex, the beauty mogul has said that her love for West’s artistry will never disappear. In June 2021, she briefly discussed the impending divorce at the KUWTK final reunion.

When host Andy Cohen asked where the couple stands, Kardashian said they have an “amazing co-parenting relationship” for their kids’ sake. She also added that she would continue supporting his music and clothing line even though they want different things romantically.

“I respect him so much, and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away,” Kardashian said. “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

As for West, the Grammy winner claimed in November 2021 that he still wants to be married to his wife.