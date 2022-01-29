Drake is speaking French with son Adonis in adorable video about getting older

Drake at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s Euphoria at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

The multi-talented Drake shared a rare video on Friday in which he’s conversing with his son Adonis about important life matters, including what happens as we get older.

It provides some father-son bonding time not often shown to viewers on the hip-hop star’s social media pages. It also includes a conversation in two languages.

In the cute video clip, viewers get to witness Drake speaking French a bit, showing off yet another talent. However, his son is clearly the multi-talented star of the video. Adonis explains his thoughts on aging before Drake asks him for the translation for the English-speaking viewers.

See Drake speaking French in clip with son Adonis

Straight from Toronto, Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Drake shared a clip to his millions of followers on Friday evening featuring a guest appearance from son Adonis. The two begin by discussing how Drake’s son will be taller than him one day.

Adonis also says he’s going to be “like old” too. From there, he offers to teach his dad how to speak in French, and Drake gladly welcomes his son’s lesson.

After delivering a short speech in French, Drake gets Adonis to translate what he just said for the viewers.

“I said when you’re older, you’re all broken, and you’re gonna turn back into space,” he hilariously translates his thoughts on what happens when we age.

That got Drake laughing and asking if that’s really what Adonis said or he’s just “making stuff up.” A close-up shot of Adonis arrived as Drake told his son, “You’re a funny guy!”

Viewers react to Drake’s video with son

As of this report, the adorable video had racked up over a million likes on Instagram and numerous comments from adoring friends and fans. Many marveled at the wisdom Adonis displayed while chatting about life with his dad.

“Lol the best thing I’ve watched all day…little genius,” one individual commented on the clip.

“Lil Drake can speak multiple languages that’s [fire emoji],” another person wrote in the comments.

Another fan joked about Adonis throwing some shade at his dad in their cute conversation, mentioning how Drake would be broken once he got older.

“Mans not even a baby no more crazy smh,” someone else commented on how Adonis has grown up so quickly.

Drake shared special moment with son last year

Last May, Drake brought Adonis out for a big public appearance as he had his son join him on stage to accept his Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards. Harper’s Bazaar shared the story, including a photo of Drake’s son clutching the award while staying close to his dad’s side.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, shares Adonis with model-turned-artist Sophie Brussaux. In March 2020, he shared the first photo of his son on Instagram (below).

During an appearance on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio on Apple Music, Drake spoke about deciding to finally share images of his son with the world rather than keeping things secretive.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” he said. “I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do. I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket … I just wanted to free myself of that.”

With Drake speaking French with Adonis, one has to believe it won’t be long before Drake’s son is performing guest verses on a future album as he switches between the two languages with ease.