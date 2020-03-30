Drake’s son Adonis makes Instagram debut with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake’s two-year-old son, Adonis, made his first appearance on Instagram as the Canadian rapper shared photos earlier today of the toddler while in coronavirus isolation.
Drake, who has so far kept his son away from public attention, posted a series of photos of himself with Adonis and baby mama Sophie Brussaux.
The first image shows Drake holding Adonis in his arms. Both are dressed in matching black vests, and Adonis looks cute under a mass of curly blond hair.
The second photo shows Drake’s parents, Dennis and Sandi Graham. His mom, Sandi, has a bright smile on her face, while his dad, Dennis, leans lovingly toward Sandi, also with a smile on his face.
A third image shows Drake, 33, posing with Adonis in his arms. Sophie Brussaux, 30, stands next to him, smiling brightly for the camera
There are other snaps of Adonis in the collection of family photos. One photo shows the toddler drinking from a cup. He poses beside his teddy bear in his toy car in another.
Drake reflects about his family from coronavirus lockdown
Drake’s message that accompanies the photos suggested he was thinking about his family in coronavirus isolation. The reflective tone of the lengthy message appears to have been inspired by the current global health crisis.
In the message, the Hotline Bling rapper talks about the need to connect to our inner light and the power within to make it happen.
But to make it happen, we need to connect to the people and things that bring us joy. He also reflects on how connecting with loved ones makes us overcome fear.
“It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.”
He also writes:
“I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”
Drake’s reflection about family amid the coronavirus pandemic comes after Sophie Brussaux met with Pope Francis in the Vatican City in November and presented the pontiff with a portrait of him that she made.
Pusha T revealed that Drake has a son with Sophie Brussaux
Sophie Brussaux is a former adult movie star and a talented artist.
It was Drake’s rival, Pusha T, who first revealed to the world that she was Drake’s baby mama.
Pusha T made the revelation in a diss track, The Story of Adidon, he released in May 2018. In the diss track, Pusha T rapped that Drake had a son named Adonis with an adult movie actress named Sophie.
Drake rapped about Adonis in his fifth solo album Scorpion
Drake later admitted in his fifth solo album Scorpion, released in June 2018, that he has a child, Adonis, with Sophie.
He mentioned his son by name in multiple tracks, including Emotionless, where he raps:
“I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid.”
In the track titled March 14, he says:
“She’s not my lover like Billie Jean… but the kid is mine.”
Drake also revealed that a DNA test confirmed that the baby was his.
Sophie Brussaux was born in France and formerly performed as a porn star under the name Rosee Divine. She was educated in France and reportedly holds a degree in international affairs and wealth management.
She gave birth to Adonis in France in October 2017 but she now lives with Adonis in New York City.
