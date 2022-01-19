Did Drake just take a shot at Kanye West? ‘Dirty laundry’ comments come after Ye’s latest antics

Drake at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

While Drake and Kanye West, aka Ye, appeared to be on good terms several weeks ago, the two have famously feuded before that. Their feud may still be lingering to a degree.

A recent caption from Drake may point to the rapper taking a shot at Ye not long after West released a track that puts his situation with Kim Kardashian on blast.

Ye has also made some interesting moves that grabbed attention, which could mean Drake won’t be looking up to him quite as much as he did.

Drake makes ‘dirty laundry’ comments

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Champagne Papi shared a few images of himself with fireworks in the background.

The first of those has the rapper covering his face, possibly pretending to be ashamed of someone. A second shot has him making a fake gun and pointing it towards the camera.

In the third photo, Drake has a wide smile and is making an OK sign, or possibly mimicking the popular Salt Bae meme where Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe is famously sprinkling seasoning.

“Let’s be honest who the f**k airs out dirty laundry? I can’t big bro nobody that moves like a auntie,” Drake wrote in his caption.

Ye’s Eazy track mentioned divorce, kids, and more

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, recently released his song Eazy with The Game. On the track, Ye delivers lyrics about his divorce and kids. He even name-drops Pete Davidson.

“N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we’ll go to court together/Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together,” Ye says in part of his verse.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit,” he also raps in Eazy.

There’s also a flat-out mention of Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live fame.

“God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s **s (Who?)/And my new bitch bad/I know Illuminati mad,” West raps, seemingly calling out Davidson.

Ye shared public rant about daughter’s birthday

In more of Kanye West’s recent antics, he had a lengthy interview with Hollywood Unlocked in which he said security wouldn’t let him see his kids, per TMZ. Ye also made a public video in which he said the Kardashians wouldn’t provide him the address to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. There’s nothing legal that’s saying that these are the kind of games being played. It’s the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest,” West said in a video available on TMZ.

“I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father,” he said in his video before wishing Chicago a happy birthday.

“I’m just putting this online because I need y’all support,” West mentioned saying he contacted Tristan Thompson but couldn’t get any details. Ye added that he didn’t want him missing his daughter’s birthday to become imprinted in her mind.

He continued in his video about fathers and how they’ve “been taken out of the homes purposely” in America. However, Ye said he was speaking up to ensure this narrative won’t keep happening.

Even with all of that, Ye still ended up sneaking into the party later, thanks to the help of his friend, Travis Scott.

Drake and Ye feuded before, did recent concert together

Over many months, Drake and Ye famously feuded, whether on social media or in their songs. That included Drake’s lyrics aimed at Ye in the song Sicko Mode and him seeming to go after West on 7am On Bridle Path from his new album last year, Certified Lover Boy.

In 2019, Drake mentioned on the Rap Radar Podcast that there was “something there that bothers [West] deeply,” but he couldn’t “fix it for him.”

“I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about him in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things…Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him,” Drake said.

“Kanye West would be my favorite artist all around. And that’s just facts. I have no problem saying that…,” Drake shared during the two-hour Rap Radar.

“Things have changed. I’m not just some kid that’s a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can’t fix them for him,” he added.

This past November, Drake and Ye shared several Instagram posts of them hanging out together, so the feud isn’t quite as heated as it maybe once was.

Last month, Ye and Drake also teamed up for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, an event to raise funds for clemency for Larry Hoover, an American gang leader serving six life sentences at the ADX Florence prison in Colorado. The benefit concert in Los Angeles included West performing Runaway, which according to NME, had Drake in tears watching it.

NME’s report also mentioned that Drake referred to Kanye West as his “idol” and that the two artists teamed up for a performance of Forever, one of Drake’s biggest early hits.

So, it’s possible Drake is making a reference to Kanye with his latest IG post or that he’s going after someone else with that “Dirty laundry” comment. It seems he’ll always consider Ye an idol in terms of his career but may not consider him a “big brother” necessarily.