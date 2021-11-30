Travis Scott’s offer to pay for nine-year-old Astroworld victim’s funeral rejected, rapper gets devastating response

Travis Scott faces numerous lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy as brands cut ties with the rapper. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Travis Scott offered to pay for the funeral expenses of the Astroworld Festivals youngest victim, Ezra Blount but was rejected by the family.

On November 5, a crowd rush occurred on the first night of the annual festival that left ten people dead and over 300 injured.

Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old boy, was the youngest victim and a lawyer representing his family issued a response to Scott.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard said in a devastating response letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

The letter was in response to an offer sent by the 30-year-old rapper’s lawyer Daniel Petrocelli.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli wrote, adding.

“Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Family lawsuit detailed Ezra’s horrific injuries

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, the Blount family filed a lawsuit against Scott. The lawsuit says the young victim was trampled and stepped on during the crowd surge.

When writing the report, Ezra was in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries on November 15. He was laid to rest on November 23 in Texas.

Rolling Stone quotes Travis Scott’s lawyer in which he assures the Blount family that the rapper’s offer to pay for the funeral would “have no effect” on the lawsuit filed.

Travis Scott reportedly reached out to Ezra’s family to set up a meeting, which was declined. However, as per Rolling Stone, the lawyer representing Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, wrote that “once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others,” a meeting between the two may be possible.

Travis Scott and others face $3 billion in lawsuits

Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others affiliated with the Astroworld festival face $3 billion in lawsuits — an astronomical figure.

Travis Scott spotted yesterday with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/Q9OIXMIQVe — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 24, 2021

However, XXL reports on comments by lawyers unaffiliated with Scott, or the lawsuits, who say proving the rapper is liable will be complicated. The plaintiffs would have to prove the rapper directly “incited the violence.”

It is unclear how the crown rush started, but Scott has canceled subsequent appearances amid the fallout from the tragedy.