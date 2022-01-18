Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are pictured in happier times during their six-year marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West is not letting up on his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Despite debuting a hot and heavy romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox on New Year’s Eve, Ye still isn’t happy and revealed those feelings in his latest collaboration with West Coast rapper, The Game.

While Yeezy’s new song, My Life Was Never Eazy, got major attention when Ye revealed that he wanted to beat Kim’s new flame, Pete Davidson, up in the lyrics, the bulk of the diss had to do with the fact that the way his ex is raising his children.

Kanye West claims kids with Kim Kardashian are raised by nannies

Sharing four children, Kim and Kanye will always be in each other lives. However, Kanye had a lot to say about the mother of his children and how he was raising their kids.

Showing his true feelings in his song lyrics while calling out Kim, he rapped, “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better. The cameras watch the kids. Y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

Continuing to slam her parenting style, the Stronger rapper continued, “When you give ’em everything, they only want more, Boujie and unruly, y’all need to do some chores.”

Also, making sure the world knew he was talking about his media mogul wife, he dropped her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s name in the mix. “We havin’ the best divorce ever. If we go to court, we’ll go to court together. Matter of fact, pick up your si; we’ll go to Kourt’s together.”

Kanye West also used ‘Eazy’ to respond to buying the house next door from his ex-wife

Kayne also used the song to respond to the heavy criticism he faced buying the house next door to his estranged wife. His lyrics went on, “Noncustodial dad, I bought the house next door. What you think the point of really bein’ rich for.”

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West revealed that his decision to move in next door comes from his father not choosing to follow him to Chicago.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I got the house,” the Yeezy founder revealed to host Jason Lee. “My dad didn’t come to the coldest and, you know, most dangerous city in the world to be next [to me]. He said, ‘I’m going to stay down in Atlanta, you know, because of my career.'”

The 44-year-old fashion designer also made sure to point out, “It’s nothing with my career, this rap, this media, with none of that – That’s gonna keep me away from my children.”