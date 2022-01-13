Pete Davidson for Oscars 2022 host? Don’t be surprised

Comedian Pete Davidson arrives at the Premiere Of Netflix’s The Dirt, held in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson could become the Oscars 2022 host, adding himself to a list of other Saturday Night Live stars to have performed the duties.

Based on recent reports, Pete’s people are in talks with producers as the annual awards show is aiming for a “reset.”

A few weeks ago, Pete’s recent hosting gig also made a strong case for the SNL star due to his ability to reach a particular demographic.

Oscars 2022 host could be Davidson

A report from Page Six indicates that the 28-year-old Pete Davidson is being eyed to host the 2022 Academy Awards. The report suggests that “His people are talking to producers,” per an exclusive source.

The Academy is reportedly looking to draw in a younger audience, and Davidson seems to have that drawing power.

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get,” the source told Page Six about Davidson. “He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”

Davidson has risen to fame over the years as a quirky standup comedian and member of Saturday Night Live. He’s also been part of a critically-acclaimed movie, King of Staten Island, and has dated several high-profile celebs.

That includes Arianna Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and now, Kim Kardashian, which often keeps him in the headlines.

Davidson helped host New Year’s Eve special

On December 31, Pete Davidson helped with Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special held in Miami, Florida. Davidson had standup segments and even performed as part of a song with Cyrus on stage.

That special had 6.3 million viewers, and with the Academy looking to “reset” the traditional feel of the Oscars, Davidson could be the smart choice for host.

Last year, the Academy Awards didn’t have a host, which has been the case since 2019. It drew in 10.4 million viewers, per Page Six.

In 2019, comedian and actor Kevin Hart was set to host the Oscars but stepped down within days of the announcement due to past homophobic tweets that came to light. Even without a host, the show still performed successfully, but it has slipped in the ratings in the past few years.

In a NY Daily News report earlier this month, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, announced that this year’s show would feature a host again.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has also expressed interest in hosting this year’s Academy Awards. According to Hollywood Reporter, Holland says they have reached out to him about the gig.

Should Pete Davidson get the role, he’d join several other stars from NBC’s long-running comedy series, Saturday Night Live, that has hosted the ceremony. They’ve included Chevy Chase in 1988, Steve Martin (2001, 2003, 2010), and Chris Rock in 2016.

The 2022 Academy Awards ceremony will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022, on ABC.