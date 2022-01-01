Miley Cyrus wardrobe accident: Singer nearly goes topless, recovers during New Year’s Eve party performance

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during her New Year’s Eve special. Pic credit: Peacock/NBC

A Miley Cyrus wardrobe accident nearly left the singer exposed during a performance for her New Year’s Eve special. Luckily, the co-host recovered as she continued to help viewers usher in a new year.

Despite nearly ending up topless on stage, Miley continued to rock with the crowd, and other musicians, although she almost had another mishap during the night.

Her evening included many memorable moments, including performances with her younger sister, Noah, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, and hip-hop star Saweetie.

Miley Cyrus wardrobe accident arrives during hit song

The 29-year-old Miley Cyrus wasn’t just co-hosting a New Year’s Eve special on NBC with Pete Davidson, but she was also a performer throughout the night.

Based on a TMZ report, several originally scheduled artists backed out of the event due to COVID-19, but Miley’s performances shined, and her recovery from a near mishap went well.

At one point in the evening, she was singing her upbeat track, Party In the U.S.A., when she started to lose her top. The singer clutched at the top to prevent any further wardrobe malfunction.

A clip below shows the mishap with some NSFW language from a viewer observing what happened to Miley during her performance.

Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she rang in the new year singing "Party in the USA" at her #MileysNewYearsEveParty. https://t.co/jZd4WZp4dO January 1, 2022

As she held her top, Miley sauntered off stage, still singing, and the band played for a bit until her return. She had now donned a red jacket as a cover-up and continued the show.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now. I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” the singer said upon her return.

Miley’s red jacket cover-up seemed to do the trick and kept her from getting NBC or the show’s producers in any trouble. However, TMZ reported that the unbuttoned jacket nearly revealed a bit too much of the singer at one point.

Later on, Miley’s co-host Pete Davidson joined in the fun of the near wardrobe malfunction as he raised his t-shirt to expose his nipple to the live crowd and television viewers.

Miley performed with Noah Cyrus, Brandi Carlisle, and Davidson

While the Miley Cyrus wardrobe accident nearly became the night’s biggest highlight, the singer had several other key moments. At one point, she rocked with singer-songwriter Brand Carlisle on stage.

The duo performed Miley’s The Climb and The Story together ahead of 2022’s arrival.

In another highlight moment, Miley performed with her younger sister Noah Cyrus. The duo gave a spirited performance of Dolly Parton’s hit song Jolene. Noah, 21, was nominated as Best New Artist in 2020, as she looks to follow in her big sister’s footsteps.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party aired on NBC opposite the highly-popular Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. Among the other acts on NBC’s show were 24kGoldn, Anitta, and Jack Harlow.

Pete Davidson helped with the hosting and performed comedic segments, including an SNL-style music video featuring Miley Cyrus singing about resolutions.

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances… Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Miley fittingly told the people as she closed out the show and welcomed a new year.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party aired on NBC on December 31, 2021, and is currently available for streaming on Peacock.