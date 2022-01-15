Kanye West claims he wants to fight Pete Davidson for Kim Kardashian in a clip of his new song

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels “super happy and relaxed” with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ ImagePressAgency, Admedia, StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West still isn’t done showing Kim Kardashian that he doesn’t want her with Pete Davidson.

The Yeezy designer and the SKIMS founder are currently going through a divorce after she filed last year. Toward the end of 2021, Kardashian and Davidson began spending more and more time together. They recently went on vacation to one of her and West’s hot spots.

Although Ye has been dating Julia Fox since New Year’s Eve, his latest song proves he’s not completely over his wife and the mother of his four children.

Kanye West threatened Pete Davidson

In January 2022, West announced his upcoming new song with The Game, “My Life Was Never Eazy.” Several days later, a clip of the song surfaced on social media. West reflected on the 2002 car crash that almost took his life during the clip. The “All of the Lights” rapper also said he survived the accident to fight Davidson 20 years later.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye said.

After West’s remarks, The Game applauded the rapper’s dig at the Saturday Night Live star. However, their collaboration could be a way to throw shade at Kardashian as well. Over the years, The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, has claimed he slept with the KKW Beauty CEO. In Nov. 2019, he said they were intimate before she became famous. The Game also stated he and Khloe Kardashian had a sexual past.

“Kim K, that’s my old thing / Khloe K, that’s my old thing,” he rapped. “F***in’ stars when they was no names / Everything was on the low.”

Why Kim Kardashian isn’t bothered by Kanye West’s threat

While West threatened Davidson in the studio, the Big Time Adolescence star continued courting Kardashian. After their trip to the Bahamas, they went on a casual date that included a Rite-Aid run and a $20 pizza. Photographers spotted them holding hands and cuddling in the store during the outing.

The lowkey dates between Kardashian and Davidson are vastly different from her nights with West, who showers his love interests with luxurious items. He recently had a photoshoot and an Interview Magazine spread for his first date with Fox. However, Kardashian is reportedly pleased with where she and Davidson are headed.

“She’s super happy and relaxed with him,” a source told Page Six. “Pete is super humble, down-to-earth. He doesn’t care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself.”

After six years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The estranged couple share four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.