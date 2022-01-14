Madonna shares photos of night out with Julia Fox, Kanye West, Antonio Brown, and Floyd Mayweather

Madonna appears at The 2016 Billboard Women in Music event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Madonna definitely knows where the party’s at! She recently shared images from her night out for dinner with a friend who just so happens to be dating Kanye West, aka Ye.

That meant the hip-hop star was also present, as were NFL star Antonio Brown and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the same establishment.

It made for an interesting group of celebs as Madonna showed off photos from that fun night on the town, which was initially to discuss business with Fox. Meanwhile, Ye and Brown may also be working together.

Madonna has dinner with Ye’s girlfriend

For Madonna, any public appearance brings plenty of fans her way. However, her recent outing to the Los Angeles restaurant Delilah featured several other celebrities who tend to draw a crowd.

Per an Instagram post, the 63-year-old singer was out for a dinner meeting with Julia Fox, currently linked to rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West. Madonna and Fox discussed a new movie Madonna has in the works, as she shared in her IG caption for a series of photos.

“Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” the singer’s caption reads. The first photo features Madonna and Fox seated together on a couch. Fox has a hand on Madonna’s leg, while Madonna clutches one arm around Fox’s neck, holding her close.

The Like a Virgin singer wore a long-sleeved white dress with fishnet stockings, black fingerless gloves, and possibly a red harness as part of her ensemble. Fox looked sleek in a long-sleeved black leather crop top with black low-rise leather pants and full-length gloves to complete her look.

Five more photos appear in Madonna’s series on IG, including a selfie with Ye and group photos that include Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown.

Fox left a comment on Madonna’s post showing how much she loves and adores the singer, as it includes numerous red lips and roses emojis.

Pic credit: @madonna/Instagram

Julia Fox to be part of Madonna’s biopic?

The above photos of the celebrity gathering, notably Madonna talking about a movie with Julia Fox, have brought speculation that Fox could appear in Madonna’s upcoming biopic.

Fox is best known for her role in Uncut Gems, which also features Adam Sandler and received critical acclaim from many people. Following that, she popped again in headlines as rapper Ye’s girlfriend, following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Fox also shared an Instagram post showing her meetup with Madonna for dinner.

“MOTHER @madonna pic by @ricardogomesinst,” Fox captioned her IG photo post with.

Details about Fox’s involvement in Madonna’s biopic are unconfirmed as of this report. However, Page Six reported last September that Madonna would co-write the biopic with Oscar winner Diablo Cody. The singer will also direct the project but won’t have a starring role.

That’s where Fox comes in, as many people feel she bears a resemblance to the Material Girl singer.

Antonio Brown and Ye have been hanging out

Madonna and Fox aren’t the only celebs in those photos that have been working on a collaboration. Recent reports have shown Ye hanging out with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown.

The star receiver recently got fired from the Bucs after varying reports about him telling the coach he wasn’t going on the field to play at one point during the Bucs’ game against the New York Jets.

Initial reports suggested that Brown was asked by Bucs head coach Bruce Arians to go in the game twice and refused to do so. After that, the coach let him know he was “done.” Brown later claimed that his situation with the Bucs is an “ongoing cover-up” as they knew he had an ankle injury yet demanded he keep playing.

Following whatever was said or happened on the sidelines, Brown departed the game. He ran across the endzone, tearing off some of his gear, including his jersey, tossed items into the crowd, and gestured to fans at the Jets game before heading into the tunnel to exit.

After that occurred, AB didn’t stay hidden from the public eye as he popped up at an NBA game soon after and was seen hanging out with rapper Fabolous, and more recently, Ye.

The Instagram account @losangelesconfidential shared a shot of Ye and AB in the studio along with rappers The Game and Moneybagg Yo.

Reportedly, the group above got together in the studio after Brown went to dinner with Ye and Julia Fox. As far as the collaboration goes, it’s unconfirmed what the four pictured above were working on, but quite possibly AB has an interest in music after football.

The Game plans to release his next album, Drillmatic, while Ye has Donda 2 in the works. That means fans may hear Antonio Brown appear in a Ye track and see Ye’s girlfriend appear in a Madonna biopic soon!