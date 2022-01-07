Is Kanye West dating Julia Fox to make Kim Kardashian jealous?

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been on two public dates since Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide & ImagePressAgency

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s budding relationship just might be another ploy to win Kim Kardashian back.

The Donda rapper and the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum have been estranged for almost one year. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from West after six years of marriage. The couple also shares four children – North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Since the power couple’s separation, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson and recently jet-setted to the Bahamas with the Saturday Night Live star. Around the same time, West started treating Fox with a few of his wife’s favorite things.

Kanye West’s alleged companion Julia Fox wore Kim Kardashian’s favorite label on their date

At the beginning of his separation, West seemingly focused on work and co-parenting with Kardashian. However, in June 2021, he started dating Irina Shayk for several months. Once their casual relationship ended, cameras captured West with another model named Vinetria. Although she temporarily moved into the rapper’s home, they broke up in November 2021.

During New Year’s Eve weekend, West took a trip to Miami. While there, photographers spotted Ye out and about with Fox. The pair’s romantic dinner date took place at Carbone’s restaurant, where he and Kardashian frequented.

Additionally, the Uncut Gems actor wore one of the SKIMS founder’s favorite brands, Balenciaga, on her first Miami date with West. Fox wore the line again for their New York outing, rocking a tight, black turtleneck and handbag. She also added black pants from Miaou with a leather jacket.

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West’s new dating life is ‘desperate’

Perhaps Fox’s outfit choices were strictly to impress West. Like his wife, Ye is fond of Balenciaga, and his possible love interest could’ve already known that. Nonetheless, West stated in December 2021 that he wants Kardashian to “run back to him” and their marriage. He also said the couple’s kids want to see them back together.

Although West insists he’s fighting for his marriage, he and Fox have continued seeing each other. A source recently told The Sun that Kardashian finds the rapper’s attempts to move on both “comical” and “desperate.”

“Kim thinks it’s comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days,” a source declared. “She knows it’s not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye. Kim thinks it’s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn’t care; she’s very over him at this point, so his little game isn’t working.”

“All she cares about right now involving Kanye is raising their four kids and making sure they have a happy life, that’s it.”