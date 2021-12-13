Kim Kardashian stares at her reflection in Balenciaga while celebrating passing the baby bar exam

Kim Kardashian announced she was studying to become a lawyer in May 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kim Kardashian announced celebrating passing her baby bar exam after a fourth try in a high fashion way.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently reached a milestone in her law career after two years of studying. In 2019, she shared that she began an apprenticeship to become a lawyer.

In December 2021, Kardashian sizzled in a Balenciaga outfit as she reflected on her journey leading to her baby bar victory.

Kim Kardashian says she’s ‘really proud’ of herself after passing the baby bar exam

On Monday, Dec. 13, Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel to her timeline. Throughout the photos, the 41-year-old reality star posed in front of a mirror while wearing an outfit from her latest favorite designer, Balenciaga.

The ocean blue dress had a plunging neckline that exposed Kardashian’s chest. Additionally, she rocked a pair of matching thigh-high boots and styled her hair in a bun. The top section of the dress also showed off Kardashian’s back. While walking away from the camera, her fans can see that the dress covers her hands as well.

Although she orchestrated a high fashion moment to celebrate passing her baby bar, Kardashian proved she doesn’t take the honor lightly. In her caption, the mother of four shared that she never gave up on her goals, despite failing several times.

“OMFGGGG, I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kardashian exclaimed. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

Kim also wrote, “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam three times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses😉).”

Kim Kardashian says her father, Robert Kardashian would be ‘shocked’ at her law career

Throughout her post, Kardashian thanked the people in her life who supported her studies. Some of the shout-outs included the SKIMS founder’s friend, Van Jones, and other attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. Additionally, Kardashian noted that her victory wouldn’t be possible without the Bar Bri Law School bar prep, where she’s been studying.

On Instagram, the KKW Beauty CEO explained how her father, Robert Kardashian, would feel about her following in his footsteps. The famed lawyer, who defended O.J. Simpson, died in 2003.

“I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”



Fans will most likely see more of Kim Kardashian’s law journey on the Kardashians’ Hulu show.