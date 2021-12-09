Kim Kardashian flaunts her silhouette at People’s Choice Awards, thanks Kanye West for his fashion influence

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been estranged since February 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian recently reminded her Instagram followers why she earned the People’s Choice Awards’ 2021 Fashion Icon award.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kardashian attended the PCAs to accept multiple awards. In addition to Keeping Up With the Kardashians taking home a trophy for Best Reality Show, the SKIMS founder also received the event’s Fashion Icon Award. Past winners for the accolade include actor Tracee Ellis Ross and singer Gwen Stefani.

Following the PCAs, Kardashian took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for the special night. She also shared how Kanye West contributed to her acclaimed style.

Kim Kardashian posed in a Balenciaga catsuit on Instagram

While reflecting on the People’s Choice Awards, Kardashian showed off several photos from the night. In her first Instagram post, the KKW Beauty founder posed in a blue-lit room and flaunted her silhouette.

Then, Kardashian posed with one hand on her head and her legs crossed in a black Balenciaga catsuit. The reality star also rocked Balenciaga shades and silver diamond earrings.

Kardashian ended her Instagram carousel with photos of herself and the other attendees, including Ross, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi, and Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Throughout Kardashian’s caption, she reflected on her and KUWTK’s honors.

“People’s Choice Award!” Kardashian wrote. “The fashion Icon Award and Best Reality TV Show! I’m so humbled and honored and the people who voted!!! Also special thank you to Demna and the Balenciaga team for a year of iconic looks….I meant to include in my speech last night, but we ran out of time.”

Kim Kardashian credited Kanye West for ‘introducing me to the fashion world’

Although she didn’t have time to thank everyone during her Fashion Icon Award speech, Kardashian made sure she highlighted West’s contribution to her stylish status. When she accepted the award, the KKW Fragrance founder admitted that the Donda rapper opened her eyes to luxury fashion.

“To Kanye,” Kardashian said. “For really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”

In February 2021, the E! alum filed for divorce after six years of marriage. However, Kardashian and West are reportedly still close despite dating Pete Davidson. During an October 2021 interview, she explained that her estranged husband also contributes to her fashion business, SKIMS.

“He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information,” she said in an interview with WSJ. “I think he enjoys the process… Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

“He expressed that there were too many branding situations. He’s always super simple,” Kardashian West continued. “I really wanted to condense my beauty brands. I wanted one place, one website, where everything can live.”