People’s Choice Awards: Kim Kardashian West will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will highlight Kim Kardashian West’s contribution to fashion.

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired in 2007, fans have followed Kardashian West’s style journey through the years. During that time, she has had multiple fashion moments, from her Met Gala costumes to her latest jumpsuit trend.

Here’s everything we know about Kardashian West’s upcoming Fashion Icon Award.

Why Kim Kardashian West is the People’s Choice Awards’ next fashion icon

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, NBC and E! Network announced their latest recipient of the Fashion Icon Award. Each year, the honor goes to a celebrity with influential style and a pulse on the fashion industry. In 2019, PCA gave the award to Gwen Stefani. The following year, Tracee Ellis Ross received the accolade.

In addition to being recognized for her style, Kardashian West’s fashion and beauty businesses — SKIMS, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance — earned her the award. According to Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television, and Streaming, Kardashian West has made several changes to fashion by starting multiple fashion trends.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” Neal said in a press release. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer, and so much more.”

“We can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award,” the statement continued.

Kim Kardashian on her ‘style regrets’

When she’s not studying law or raising her four kids with Kanye West, Kardashian West is busy upgrading her two brands. In November 2021, she launched her partnership with a luxury line, Fendi. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, the highest item for the collection is $2950.

Before her fashion brands, Kardashian West received the Influencer Award at the 2018 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards. While she’s received recognition for her style in the past, the Kourtney and Kim take New York star didn’t always appreciate her fashion choices.

“I definitely have style regrets,” Kardashian West told INSIDER in 2017. “I mean, I wear some things, and I’m just like, ‘Why did I wear that?’”

The 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” will air simultaneously on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. EST/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards” will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on E!.